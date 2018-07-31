A Slidell man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday for receiving a package of illegal drugs in his mail last December.
Steven Zoerner, 56, pleaded guilty in May before District Judge Martin Coady, who sentenced the defendant on the following charges: one count of distribution of methamphetamine, weighing 28 grams or more; one count of possession of hydrocodone of less than two grams; three counts of possession of a legend drug (Sulfamethoxazole, Tizanidine, and Amitriptyline) without a prescription; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The crimes were discovered on Dec. 14, 2017 after a U.S. Postal Inspector alerted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Taskforce that a suspicious package was being delivered to Zoerner's address. The Taskforce set up a controlled delivery of the package, and Zoerner was arrested a short time after taking possession of it.
According to the officers, Zoerner did not appear to be surprised when they opened the package and discovered a kilo of methamphetamine, which has a street value of about $50,000. The officers also found numerous other legend drugs, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, including as a scale and meth pipes, at Zoerner’s residence.
22nd JDC Assistant District Attorney Holly McGinness prosecuted the case.