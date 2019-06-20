The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office arrested an Abita Springs man yesterday in connection with a recent home burglary in which firearms, collectible coins and a safe were taken.
Nicholas Lane Miller, 22, had been hired to work at the Louisiana 1075 home in Washington Parish by the homeowner who noticed his house key was missing shortly before the burglary. Police said that there was no sign of forced entry, and detectives later tied Miller directly to the burglary.
Miller is currently in jail with his bond set at $ 2,500. He has a prior arrest in 2018 for the burglary of an inhabited dwelling that resulted in a his spending a little over a year in the Washington Parish Jail, according to authorities.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with knowledge of this burglary or the purchase of any items from Miller to contact Detective Corbet Hunt at (985) 839-3434.