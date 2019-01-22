In a rematch of last season’s Division I title match, two goals by Hailey Waterhouse helped lead St. Scholastica Academy to a 2-0 win over Mandeville in a District 4-I showdown played recently at Hunter Stadium on the St. Paul’s campus.
Waterhouse, an energetic sophomore, used quick pace to set up her first goal, tallying unassisted in the 14th minute from 18 yards out.
“I beat a defender and just went around another one and slotted it into the lower left corner,” she said. “After it went in, I just said to myself keep working hard and pushing it. It was a happy moment.”
Trailing 1-0 at the half, Mandeville (19-3-3) continued to battle keeping it close with hustle and good defense. Skippers junior keeper Cassidy Lyons, who was named the Skippers’ top defender, made four quality saves to keep the Doves off the board until Waterhouse found the range on her second goal in the 68th minute, assisted by Isabella Pflug.
Waterhouse credited Pflug with a nice set up on her second tally.
“Isabella made a good pass into the box. I just chipped it over the keeper,” she said.
St. Scholastica (14-0-3) senior Sydney Vincens, a team captain and University of Alabama signee, said the Doves played hard.
“We played with lots of energy and focus,” she said. “It’s always going to be a big game between us. We held our composure, and I thought we moved the ball well and communicated.”
With SSA leading 1-0, Mandeville worked the ball inside the Doves’ defense but a close in shot attempt didn’t have much on it, and senior keeper Elizabeth Kalmbach corralled the attempt, keeping the Doves’ slate clean.
“It’s important to stay composed and that’s why I communicate to my teammates before and during matches,” Kalmbach said. “We control how good we can be and want to stay focused.”
Mandeville battled keeping the match close but couldn’t find the range.
“They play at such a high speed,” Skippers senior captain Maleah Haley said of the Doves. “The game never lost any intensity. We just had to be ready to work hard the whole time. Once they scored one, we tried to fight back but it is hard coming back from two goals. These are girls that play club together. We know how they play. It’s competitive, but it is friendly.”