Busker Fest Apr 3, 2019 - 8:59 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Marla Dixon and Defne "Dizzy" Incirlioglu of the The Shake-'em Up Jazz Band take center stage. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now Julia Lang and Dan Wally Baker dance to the music of the Shake-'em Up Jazz Band. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now The Shake-'em Up Jazz Band plays the 9th annual Abita Springs Busker Festival. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Abita Springs Busker Festival highlights musicians who make it from performing on the streets to the stage. The ninth annual fest took place March 24 in Abita Springs, with a full day of free music and fun. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email