Members of the Rotary Club of Slidell and the Rotary Club of Slidell-Northshore gathered on April 16 to name the eight nonprofit groups that will be beneficiaries of money raised at the 2019 Slidell Heritage Festival presented by Slidell, The St. Tammany Farmer and The New Orleans Advocate.
The 22nd annual festival will take place June 29 in Heritage Park in Olde Towne Slidell.
The nonprofits are the Slidell Police Association, One Way Love, Boy Scouts of America-Cypress District, Epworth Project, Our Friend’s Closet, the Friends of Slidell Police Foundation, Family Promise and Ride for the Brotherhood-Camp Nora. Representatives from each organization were on hand at the informal gathering, which was held at Summerfield Senior Living in Slidell.
Rotary asks each group to provide volunteers to help sell soft drinks, beer and more at the festival. In turn, the nonprofits divvy up all profits from the event, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars since its inception.
The Slidell Police Association will use its proceeds to help fund its annual Toys for Tots program in December and to purchase equipment for its unpaid reserve officers.
Family Promise of St. Tammany assists homeless families and children in the parish, and its earnings will go to its shelter program and efforts to help break the poverty cycle for those it assists.
One Way Love is helping more than 100 teens living in Slidell and Pearl River who have no place to call home. The proceeds will be used to buy gift cards, food and clothing for the teens and toward the Night of Hope Soiree in September.
Money going to the Boy Scouts of America-Cypress District will help fund camps and purchase equipment for the five Scout troops and two Venture groups.
Epworth Project helps people in need with home repairs. Since Katrina, Epworth Project volunteers have helped rebuild more than 3,000 homes. Executive Director Jim Fatic said the proceeds would go toward current projects.
Our Friend’s Closet provides hygiene and basic-need items for low income, homeless and unaccompanied junior high and high school students. Founder Wendy Keller said the proceeds would go toward providing graduating seniors with graduation gifts as well as clothes, food and other items.
Ride for the Brotherhood-Camp Nora helps homeless veterans transition into permanent housing. Camp Nora provides a temporary home while they receive the help needed to live a stable and self-sufficient life. The festival proceeds will go toward the expenses needed to help the veterans currently at Camp Nora.
The Slidell Heritage Festival, held each year on the Saturday before the Fourth of July, attracts thousands of visitors to the waterfront park for live music, food, arts and crafts and a spectacular fireworks show. Hours will be 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tickets, which will be on sale soon via members of the two Rotary clubs and eight nonprofits, cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 and younger are admitted free. Tickets will be sold at the gate as well.
The musical acts include Amanda Shaw, Unfazed Show & Band and Bag of Donuts.