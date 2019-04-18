Representatives of the groups to benefit from the Slidell Heritage Fest on June 29 are, front from left: Donna Bach, Camp Nora; Sandra Douglas and Rosemary Manint, One Way Love; and Wendy Keller and Tina Billiot, Our Friend's Closet. Back row: Jeff Marshall and Bill Butcher, Camp Nora; Carrie Calvin, Friends of Slidell Police Foundation; Jim Fatic, Epworth Project; Carolyn Rispoli and Dianne Franks, Family Promise; Paul Manuel and Stacie Manuel, Boy Scouts of America-Cypress District.