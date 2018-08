Northlake Mandeville Rotarians recently learned about St. Tammany Outreach for the Prevention of Suicide (STOPS) and WYES-TV. The club presented $2,500 to STOPS. Shown, from left, are President-elect Dr. Leanne Truehart, Lynette Savoie of STOPS and Rotarian Kathy Fielding Smith. Keri Blanche spoke about WYES.