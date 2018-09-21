Sept. 10
Brian Parker: 40, 60296 Monique Road, Lacombe, five counts of contempt of court.
Samuel Musacchia: 60, 6355 Argonne Blvd., New Orleans, fugitive.
Clancy Parker: 38, 1405 North St., San Jose, California, attempted first degree murder, simple burglary, and failure to honor written promise to appear.
Delaina Scott: 23, 2830 South State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, Texas, two counts of principal to commission of crime.
Nelson Machado: 20, 1422 Fremaux Ave., Slidell, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Belisario Valeriano: 56, 101 Colbert, Mandeville, DWI first offense, driver must be licensed, resisting an officer, maximum speed limit.
Christian Coalgrove: 26, 69434 4th Ave., Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use, establishing speed zones, open container in motor vehicle, illegal window tint.
Adrian Washington: 54, 1800 Glendale Drive, New Orleans, DWI first offense, careless operation, driving under suspension, fugitive.
Cassie Wager: 28, 79048 A Slade Road, Bush, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gary Toca: 61, 9090 Melody Drive, Metairie, two counts of possession of Schedule II, improper lane use, driving under suspension, and expired license plate.
Demario Wilson: 29, 408 Penn Court, Covington, domestic abuse battery second offense.
Anthony Rester: 42, 22080 Rue Latera, Kiln, Mississippi, probation violation.
Christopher Furnmayor: 32, 128 Timber Ridge Drive, Slidell, three contempt of court, simple battery.
Willie George: 45, 6192 Highway 13, Lumberton, Miss., probation violation.
Kerry Dufrene: 52, 52145 Mumphrey, Independence, three counts of parole violation, possession of Schedule IV.
Jacob Torres: 25, 18074 Carson Court, Saucier, Miss., computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes, pornography involving juveniles.
Hayden Wright: 22, 1923 Destin St., Mandeville, probation violation, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, three counts of possession of Schedule II, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Julius Bagley: 34, 826 River Oaks Drive, Covington, aggravated flight from officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Kenyon Green: 17, 301 Spartan Drive, Slidell, disturbing the peace, aggravated assault with firearm.
Daryl Johnson: 54, 60281 Grace Drive, Slidell, DWI second offense, careless operation, driving under suspension, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, tampering with surveillance, accounting, inventory, or monitoring systems.
Ralph Michel: 19, 641 Deciduous Loop, Madisonville, hit and run, careless operation.
Amy Malveaux: 34, 7792 Acadian Lane, Lake Charles, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000.
Sept. 11
Destiny Hebert: 38, 6 Beech Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, driving left of center.
Anna Thompson: 31, 1100 Royal, New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Guy Tessier: 53, 56717 Case St., Slidell, three counts of contempt of court.
Kim Lightfoot: 28, 57447 Maple Ave., Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Laurie Robles: 54, 70277 8th St., Covington, possession of Schedule II.
Rickie Nunez: 33, 22335 Longleaf Drive, Covington, probation violation.
Jordan Stogner: 33, 315 Moody St., Picayune, Mississippi, drug court sanction.
Vincent Moore: 42, 107 Turkey Trot Drive, Slidell, housed for court.
Xavier Batiste: 20, 35411 Liberty Drive, Slidell, three counts of simple burglary.
Michael Turner: 48, 14154 West Club Deluxe Road, Hammond, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, DWI third offense.
Rodney Bolotte: 44, 35514 Liberty Drive, Slidell, two counts of violation of protection order.
Arlander Celius: 24, 1117 Tensas Drive, Gretna, housed for marshal.
Devin Savage: 30, 724 Hwy 22, Mandeville, contempt of court.
Noe Juarez: 49, 2902 Cocona Lane, Houston, Texas, housed for marshal.
Keshon Sullivan: 37, 3431 Carondelet, New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Shannon Caesar: 45, 1033 State St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Nicholas Mercadel: 20, 2448 Soniat St., New Orleans, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Jobe Jenkins: 28, 39528 Ridgedell Road, Ponchatoula, housed for court.
Joseph Busby: 24, 1251 W. 18th St., Bogalusa, theft under $1,000, contempt of court.
David Mannella: 58, 117 Rue De La Paix, Slidell, sexual battery.
Steven Taylor: 33, 1040 Cora Williams, Bogalusa, housed for court.
Wayne Bourliea: 34, 23 Lurline Drive, Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Carl Wilson: 61, 3817 Cadillac St., New Orleans, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Sept. 12
Albert Camper: 53, 39318 Powell Drive, Slidell, flight from officer, refusing to provide correct identity, violation of protection order.
Herman Miller: 41, 60045 Javery St., Slidell, two counts of illegal distribution of Schedule II drug.
Jennifer Beleto: 32, 328 Dupre St., Mandeville, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kreshanda Pruitt: 30, 2402 31st St., Gulfport, Mississippi, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, two counts of illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $5,000.
Erica Riley: 45, 3616 Meadowlark Drive, Gulfport, Mississippi, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $5,000.
Atoya Campbell: 42, 1510 Harris Road, Brooksville, Mississippi, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $5,000.
Brandon Balen: 30, 1647 America St., Mandeville, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I.
Kenneth Manton: 17, 83118 Lee Settlement Road, Folsom, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
Fredrick Dupree: 33, 132 Shubrick St., New Orleans, housed for court.
Ryan Conerly: 31, 205 Capital St., Denham Springs, probation violation.
Avery Craddock: 22, 70464 Bellview Lane, Lacombe, parole violation.
Patiense Morris: 21, 18192 Willie Road, Covington, contempt of court.
Brian Carter: 41, 29684 S. Palmetto Drive, Walker, driving under suspension, open container in motor vehicle, expired license plate, simple burglary, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, bank fraud.
Allison Naquin: 22, 408 Oak Branch, Covington, drug court sanction.
Walter Taylor: 25, 20 Hill Crest Lane, Carriere, Mississippi, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, two counts of contempt of court.
Casey Lawrence: 22, 40251 5th St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Izabella Carter: 20, 2381 Cours Carson St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Terrance Mitchel: 19, 1116 Lafayette St., Mandeville, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driver must be licensed.
Jeramire Henderson: 37, 530 Lotus Drive, Mandeville, four counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Sept. 13
Stanley Marigny: 57, 62060 Wood St., Lacombe, probation violation.
Heidi Ocmond: 41, 175 Beau Rivage Drive, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Huey Cox III: 36, 61189 Dogwood Drive, Lacombe, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Neil Kelly: 32, 84117 Curve Road, Folsom, contempt of court, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jameria Williams: 21, 821 N. Lee Road, Covington, contempt of court.
Jack Huggins: 20, 29362 Rouville Road, Lacombe, possession of Schedule II, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Robby Hall: 36, 1972 Boyd Trace Lane, Atlanta, Georgia, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, improper lane use.
Rachel Nuzzo: 26, 70449 5th St., Covington, simple criminal damage to property, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery.
Christopher Celestine: 24, 72528 Jasmine St., Covington, two counts of contempt of court, domestic abuse battery.
Julie Russell: 43, 2026 Hempstead Drive, Slidell, bank fraud.
Alicia Cox: 42, 61154 N. Tranquility Road, Lacombe, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, resisting an officer.
Christopher Burns: 25, 416 Water Oak Lane, Mandeville, probation violation.
Shawn Major: 18, 2118 Park Drive, New Orleans, contempt of court.
Kizzy Girod: 32, 1st Street, Slidell, theft (felony), theft under $1,000.
Caitlyn Huff: 18, 5036 Ithaca St., Metairie, fugitive.
John Kidd: 60, 780 Montgomery St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Daniel Cambre: 21, 59274 Herwig Road, Slidell, offender to notify change of address, residence or other.
Marcus Bates: 37, 808 Covington Point Drive, Covington, probation violation.
Michael Conley: 35, 72072 Josephine St., Abita Springs, drug court sanction.
Chad Lorio: 38, 101 Eunice St., Bogalusa, drug court sanction.
Desmond Dorsey: 26, 209 Lennie Circle, Slidell, probation violation.
Lisa Frazier: 31, 102 Vista St., Madisonville, simple burglary, theft (felony).
Eric Falcone: 35, 1208 Illinois St., Lake Charles, simple escape; aggravated escape, probation violation.
Lemny Funes: 35, 135 Antibes St., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
Eric Niemand: 45, 109 Thatcher Drive, Slidell, violation of protection order.
Joseph Stein: 52, 506 Joe Stein Road, Madisonville, fugitive.
Troy Bennett: 56, 1732 Thomas Blvd., Bogalusa, contempt of court.
Sept. 14
Cordus Bailey: 49, 26189 Cloverland Road, Lacombe, simple assault, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Crystal Batiste: 35, 61071 N. 31st St., Lacombe, two counts of contempt of court.
Derrick Mcdade: 40, 619 Hailey Ave., Slidell, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Kerry King: 26, 132 Southpark Drive, Slidell, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II.
Dequanterric Luckey: 19, 700 West Truman Ave., Pensacola, Florida, probation violation.
Shane Gallagher: 28, 436 Holmes Drive, Slidell, DWI second offense, improper lane use, and expired license plate.
Justice Davenport: 22, 72425 Jasmine St., Covington, violation of protection order.
Brandon Zulli: 34, 6531 Kiko St., Diamondhead, Mississippi, probation violation.
Charles Bickham: 41, 105 Hollow Rock Court, Slidell, two counts of distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Fredrick Selders: 36, 2026 Tennessee St., Baton Rouge, housed for court.
William Secrist: 26, 38304 Tycer Varnado Road, Franklinton, housed for court.
Glynn Acy: 27, 1405 Admiral Nelson Drive, Slidell, resisting an officer, probation violation.
Jacob Valero: 19, 228 Loop Drive, Slidell, two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Wesley Billac: 37, 127 Robin Hood Drive, Covington, drug court sanction.
Kyle Forrest: 31, 40389 Wagner Road, Ponchatoula, probation violation.
Trent Hernandez: 19, 300 Forrest Loop, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Collin Morroy: 18, 304 Swift Fox Run, Madisonville, contempt of court.
Ryan Brown: 32, 1311 West 29th Ave., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Sept. 15
Melina Carcabasis: 49, 124 Crapemyrtle Road, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
Russell Ennis: 59, 1220 Girod St, Mandeville, DWI first offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, establishing speed zones.
Robert Freas: 49, 131 Harbor Circle Blvd., New Orleans, possession of Schedule II, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Angelica Russell: 31, 415 W. 26th Ave., Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Kayla Evans: 30, 70357 H Street, Covington, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, improper lane use.
Jeremy Olivera: 24, 70457 La. 59, Abita Springs, contempt of court.
Irby Wathen: 42, 2559 Biron St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Jordan Thompson: 23, 67144 Montaigne St., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Christina Walters: 43, 42651 Magee St., Franklinton, theft (felony), issuing worthless checks.
Joshua Lafrance: 35, 66586 Emily Court, Pearl River, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Jonathan Stallings: 25, 354 Pheasant Lane, Slidell, possession of Schedule IV.
Darius Smith: 32, 1930 Nie Parkway, New Orleans, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Tiffany Jones: 24, 20522 Walker St., Covington, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patrick Goff: 20, 1334 Woodmere Drive, Mandeville, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property.
Heather Casale: 37, 512 Woodridge Blvd., Mandeville, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Pacee Moses: 34, 9434 Ridgewood Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Joylynn Gary: 43, 2616 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, disturbing the peace.
Sept. 16
Kurt Laurent: 36, 27236 E. Chestnut, Lacombe, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Amanda Bankston: 41, 600 Poupee Lane, Slidell, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple burglary, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Brett Croll: 33, 310 Seabiscuit Loop, Madisonville, DWI second offense, improper lane use.
Otis Harrell: 37, P.O. Box 1556, Covington, domestic abuse battery, bank fraud, forgery, theft (misdemeanor).
Dominick Impastato: 20, 40749 Hayes Road, Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Brett Boulden: 34, 1451 HWY 190, Hammond DWI first offense, failure to yield from private drive, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle, driving under suspension.
Jospeh Pavur: 38, 3147 Meadow Lake Drive, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Shane Guillot: 28, 507 Louvois St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones.
Edward Derscheck: 57, 313 Mariner’s Drive, Madenville, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jason Sagona: 39, 640 Nancy St., Mandeville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, hit and run, resisting an officer.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Michael Ball: 23, 302 Foxcroft St., Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Laronda Dixon: 28, 1569 Hunters Point Road, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Cody Moity: 27, 119 Mangano Road, Pearl River, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Russell Chestang: 29, 241 Lofton Road, Axis, Alabama, DWI third offense, careless operation, no motorcycle endorsement.
Krista Keane: 29, 109 Arbor Drive, Deer Park, Texas, fugitive.
Cecilia Ebanks: 23, 1131 Pink Myrtle Drive, Madisonville, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Cousin: 36, 27560 Pichon Road, Lacombe, two count of contempt of court.
Jacques Garnett: 52, 1011 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, Georgia.
33 people were housed for immigration during the period of Sept. 10-16.