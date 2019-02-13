PLANTING PLAN: Volunteers are sought to help plant trees at the Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Trees are being planted in the Bayou Bonfouca portion of the refuge. To volunteer, contact Manager Danny Breaux at (985) 882-2030 or via email at daniel_breaux@fws.gov.
EAST ST. TAMMANY CHAMBER: Heart health will be the focus of the February luncheon of the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Admission is $35 for members and $39 for nonmembers. To register, visit business.estchamber.com.
JEWELRY SALE: Lakeview Regional Medical Center will hold a benefit $6 jewelry sale for the Volunteer Auxiliary and other charities from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and until 3 p.m. Friday in the front hallway of the hospital at 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington.
BOOK SALE: The next Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany sale will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington. There will be books and CDs. The sale is cash or check only. For information, email anndreed@gmail.com.
BOOK DRIVE: Through February, Covington nonprofit James Storehouse Louisiana will be collecting books for the library in its new youth and family development center for foster youth. The goal is to collect more than 1,000 new or gently used books for kids and young adults up to age 20. Books will be collected at the Terra Bella sales office, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington, or the Terra Bella Post Office. For information, contact (985) 871-7171.
CARNIVAL BALL: A Mardi Gras Ball will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Hall No. 7286, 2013 Ronald Reagan Highway, Covington. The ball is presented by Project Blessings All Year Round and the VFW Post. Tickets are $30 and include wine and food. Proceeds from the ball will go to community projects. For information, email projecblessingsallyear@gmail.com or call (985) 710-5699.
ANCESTOR RESEARCH: "Intense Living: Researching Nineteenth-Century African American Ancestors" will offer research tips and methods for documenting the lives of 19th-century ancestors, with emphasis on African-American families and Louisiana examples, at 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Registration is requested for the free event. Call (985) 645-6470 to register or visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
SLIDELL NEWCOMERS: The club's 41st annual Mardi Gras bal masque, “An Evening of Ziegfeld Follies,” will be held Saturday at the Northshore Harbor Center, led by Captain Judy Warnke and co-Captain Jody Mediamolle. Court maids are Linda Comeaux, Lou Denley, Diane LaVerde, Jean O’Rourke, Sandy Pecoraro, Susan Richard and Penny Weaver. The queen has been voted on by the membership and will be announced the night of the ball, which is open to the public. Tickets are $65. For more information, go to the Slidell Newcomers website or contact Judy Warnke at (630) 899-1459.
COUNCIL DISTRICT MEETING: Constituents of District 13 of the Parish Council will meet with Councilwoman S. Michele Blanchard at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Council Board Room, Towers Building, 520 Old Spanish Trail, Slidell. Issues pending before the council, general information and concerns will be discussed, as well as a Lakeview community meeting to discuss the appeal of the A-6 Multiple Family Residential District. For information, contact Blanchard at smblanchard@stpgov.org.
NETWORKING: The St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours event at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Holiday Inn, 45 Louis Prima Drive, Covington. Cost is $20 for nonmembers. For information, contact (985) 273-3008 or visit www.business.sttammanychamber.org.
FOREIGN POLICY WORKSHOP: The Covington-Mandeville American Association of University Women is sponsoring the "Great Decisions" program, an offering of the Foreign Policy Association. Readers will discuss global issues shaping foreign policy. Sessions are Tuesdays. The afternoon group will meet at 1 p.m., at the Fellowship Hall of Madisonville Presbyterian Church, 701 Pine St. The evening session will be held at 7 p.m., craft room of Windsor Senior Living Community, 1770 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Sessions continue for eight consecutive Mondays, skipping March 4. Cost is $26, which includes the briefing book used. For information, contact Eileen deHaro at (985) 624-9553.
HEALTHY LUNCH: The St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce will host a healthcare luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at The Greystone, 935 Clausel St., Mandeville. Joshua LaJaunie of Thibodaux will speak about his weight loss of more than 220 lbs. St. Tammany Parish Hospital CEO Joan Coffman and Ochsner Northshore CEO John Herman will also be attending. Admission is $45, $35 for members. Register online at www.business.sttammanychamber.org or at (985) 892-3216, ext. 1.
RETIREMENT PRIMER: Edward Jones financial adviser Ovid Davis will present a retirement seminar at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd., with information on how to budget for retirement expenses, potential sources of retirement income and potential risks such as LTC and health care costs. The event is free and limited to adults. Registration is encouraged at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or (985) 646-6470.
BOOKS AND MORE: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold Second Glance at Romance used book sale and Batteries Not Included sale for members from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, and for the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in the Slidell Branch Library meeting room, 555 Robert Blvd. The sale includes romance novels, CDs, DVDs, software, games, puzzles, BluRay discs, other audio-visual items and miscellaneous non-book items. Paperbacks are $1 per bag with FSL providing the bag. The audiovisual items have standard prices based on format. Cash and personal checks are accepted for memberships and purchases. For information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
BOAT PARADE PARTICIPANTS: Boaters are being sought for the Krewe of Tchefuncte's annual Mardi Gras flotilla at 1 p.m. Feb. 23. With the theme "Masquerade as Greek Mythology," vessels should be decorated and their crews in costume. Judges will pick first-, second- and third-place winners, who will receive a plaque, anchor or paddle. Fee is $100. A registration form can be downloaded online and mailed at www.kreweoftchefuncte.org. Contact Iris Vacante at ivacante@townofmadisonville.org.
GENEALOGY EVENT: Beth Stahr will speak at the Madisonville Branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library on accessing digital records on FamilySearch using the library's online database at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at 1123 Main St. FamilySearch is a genealogy organization operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and maintains a collection of records, resources and services designed to help people learn more about family history. Registration for the free event is required and is limited to adults. Register online at register.stpl.us/evanced/lib/eventcalendar.asp or call (985) 626-9779.
GUMBO CONTEST: The Northshore Gumbo Cook-Off seeks teams to compete in the annual fundraiser at 11 a.m. March 9, benefiting area youth programs supported by Slidell Little Theatre and the National Association of Women in Construction. Up to 30 teams cook, with entertainment, awards and more. Team registration is $75. Choose from seafood or non-seafood. Applications and instructions are online at www.SlidellLittleTheatre.org; Facebook.com/NorthshoreGumboCookOff; email northshoregumbo@gmail.com or call (504) 415-3002. Admission is $10 for all-you-can-eat gumbo, and children younger than 10 are free. Winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
GARDEN SHOW: Madisonville Garden Club's garden show will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9, on the banks of the Tchefuncte River at Madisonville Town Hall, 403 St. Francis St. More than 25 vendors from the South sell garden-related items including shrubs, perennials, annuals, trees and products. Master gardeners will also be available. For more information, visit the club's Facebook page.
RUN/WALK SIGNUP: Registration is open for the annual Henry J. Calamari Memorial 2 Mile Run/Walk for 9 a.m. Saturday, March 23, during the Our Lady of the Lake Parish Bayou Bash, 345 Westchester Blvd., Slidell. Fees are $15 for the race and a shirt until Feb. 28, $12 for a shirt only and $20 at the race. Forms may be mailed or brought to the school office. For information, contact the race director at (985) 707-8905 or calamarihenry@gmail.com.
DEGREE EARNED: Joel Treadwell, of Covington, has recently earned the Photographic Craftsman degree from the Professional Photographers of America. The degree was presented at the national convention in Atlanta for his service to the profession, one of 73 recipients. He is the vice president of the Professional Photographers of Louisiana, a director of the Covington Rotary Club, a St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce ambassador and a member of the Small Business Council.