The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will present a free boating education course for teens and adults at 9 a.m. Saturday at the St. Tammany Parish Library’s Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.
Louisiana law requires that all boaters born after Jan. 1, 1984, complete a boating education course and carry proof of completion to operate a motorboat with more than 10 horsepower.
The course will cover such topics as choosing a boat, classification, navigation, legal requirements and equipment.
Participants who complete the course will receive a boater education certificate.
For more information, call (985) 845-4819.
For information about other library events, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events May 8-14
DEVICE HELP: Adults with a new tablet, cellphone or laptop can get one-on-one help with their device at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
SMARTPHONE CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of using a smartphone at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., and at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the Mandeville Branch at (985) 626-4293.
EXCEL CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of using Microsoft Excel at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
MADISONVILLE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Other Einstein” by Marie Benedict at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information about the club, call branch manager Sally Gill at (985) 845-4819.
MANDEVILLE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Manhattan Beach” by Jennifer Egan at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information about the club, call branch manager Jenny Mayer at (985) 626-4293.
PUZZLE EVENT: Adults can make new friends while improving their memory and visual-spatial reasoning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
COMPUTER PRACTICE LAB: Adults can practice basic computer skills like using a mouse and typing on a keyboard at noon Tuesday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
PAGE TURNERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call branch manager Sue Ryan at (985) 646-6470.
LIT WITS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Murder on the Orient Express” at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information about the club, call branch manager Kay Redd at (985) 893-6285.
BASIC COMPUTER CLASS: Adults will learn the basics of using a computer at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.