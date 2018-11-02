The St. Tammany Parish School Board gave preliminary approval to a tax exemption for a Covington-based printing business when it met Thursday as a committee in whole in Covington.
Company representatives for Mele Printing said it is the largest printing business in the state. The requested exemption isthrough the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, a state initiative meant to attract new businesses and promote expansion of existing ones through property tax exemptions.
A business must get approval from each of the taxing bodies where it is domiciled to qualify for the exemption. In Mele’s case, that includes the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Parish Council, the City of Covington and the School Board.
Estimates indicate a total of $45,343 in Mele property taxes would not enter school system coffers during an eight-year period if the board officially approves the resolution at its regular meeting on Nov. 8.
The trade, however, is that Mele’s recent $1.225 million investment in new equipment and construction costs could bring an estimated net gain of $572,782 in sales, use and property taxes over the next 12 years.
Several School Board members spoke in favor of the proposed ordinance, calling it a good bet and a benefit to local business, which would in turn, benefit the school system.
Because the School Board was the first taxing body to vote on this exemption, and because it was the first time the board had undertaken such a proposal, the body proceeded with some caution. After nearly an hour of discussion, members voted 12-2 in favor of the resolution, with Peggy Seeley and Mary K Bellisario voting against. Member Sharon Lo Drucker was absent.
In other school board business, school system mental health provider liaison Jeanelle Stein said the St. Tammany had been awarded nearly $500,000 in federal grants through the Students, Teachers and Officers Preventing School Violence program to train staff in the most current methods to prevent school violence. The money is payable to the local school system over three years, Stein said.
Also Thursday, the parish school system announced it had earned an excellent rating for its early childhood programs based on their success and high performance in the 2017-18 school year.
Excellent is the highest possible rating on the annual performance evaluation required by the state.
Parish schools whose early childhood programs were rated excellent include Abita Springs Elementary, Abney Elementary Early Childhood Center, Bayou Woods Elementary, Covington Elementary, Fifth Ward Junior High, Brock Elementary, Marigny Elementary, Sixth Ward Elementary and Woodlake Elementary.
In addition, the St. Tammany Parish Early Childhood Community Network, a collaboration of the St. Tammany Parish Public School System, Head Start and Type III child care centers, had two child care centers that earned the Top Gains Honor Roll designation and 15 early learning centers named on the “Birth to Three Honor Roll.”
The mission of the network is to provide high-quality, developmentally appropriate early childhood care and education for children up to 5 years of age so that each student enters kindergarten ready for success.