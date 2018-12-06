Pat Brister St. Tammany Parish President (2).JPG
St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister

 File photo by Andrew Canulette

St. Tammany Parish will be operating on less money next year, following the unanimous adoption Thursday of smaller operating and capital budgets for 2019, but parish workers might still get a cost-of-living raise next year.

A proposed 2 percent across-the-board raise was introduced at the Parish Council meeting but will not be voted on until next month.

Parish President Pat Brister submitted a $99 million operating budget, down $3.2 million from the current year, in October. The reduction was required because of the third — and final — defeat of a pair of sales tax renewals that would have paid for operating the jail and courthouse.

The $20.3 million capital budget is also smaller, down from $31 million this year.

The council adopted the budgets without discussion Thursday night.

This marks the second year in a row that Brister presented a budget with no raises, one of several austerity measures undertaken by the administration that included, at one point, a hiring freeze and some layoffs, to offset the loss of the sales tax money.

But at the council's November meeting, Councilman Richard Tanner proposed to grant a 2 percent raise to Public Works Department employees only. He and others who supported that measure argued that those workers are among the lowest-paid parish employees.

That raise would have cost an estimated $273,000, but because that department has a dedicated revenue stream from a sales tax, giving those employees a raise would not have put a pinch on the already strapped general fund.

But after tabling the matter last month, the Parish Council changed gears and will consider a raise for everyone.

Tanner said that giving all employees a raise would cost $500,000.

At last month's meeting, some council members were concerned that giving some workers raises but not others would create ill will.

They also fretted about taking a step that might be seen as ignoring voter demands to rein in spending.

