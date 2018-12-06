St. Tammany Parish will be operating on less money next year, following the unanimous adoption Thursday of smaller operating and capital budgets for 2019, but parish workers might still get a cost-of-living raise next year.
A proposed 2 percent across-the-board raise was introduced at the Parish Council meeting but will not be voted on until next month.
Parish President Pat Brister submitted a $99 million operating budget, down $3.2 million from the current year, in October. The reduction was required because of the third — and final — defeat of a pair of sales tax renewals that would have paid for operating the jail and courthouse.
The $20.3 million capital budget is also smaller, down from $31 million this year.
The council adopted the budgets without discussion Thursday night.
This marks the second year in a row that Brister presented a budget with no raises, one of several austerity measures undertaken by the administration that included, at one point, a hiring freeze and some layoffs, to offset the loss of the sales tax money.
But at the council's November meeting, Councilman Richard Tanner proposed to grant a 2 percent raise to Public Works Department employees only. He and others who supported that measure argued that those workers are among the lowest-paid parish employees.
That raise would have cost an estimated $273,000, but because that department has a dedicated revenue stream from a sales tax, giving those employees a raise would not have put a pinch on the already strapped general fund.
But after tabling the matter last month, the Parish Council changed gears and will consider a raise for everyone.
Tanner said that giving all employees a raise would cost $500,000.
At last month's meeting, some council members were concerned that giving some workers raises but not others would create ill will.
They also fretted about taking a step that might be seen as ignoring voter demands to rein in spending.