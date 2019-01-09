NEWCOMERS MEETING: The Slidell Newcomers Club will hold a meeting and luncheon on Jan. 9 at Pinewood Country Club, 405 Country Club Blvd. in Slidell. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 11 a.m. The 2018 court will put on a fashion show for the members, modeling their Celebrating New Orleans Tricentennial Bal Masque costumes, led by Captain Linda Comeaux and Co-Captain Lou Denley. 2018 Maids were Jackie Chauvet, Peggy Guelfo, Sharon Pertuit and Sandy Pecoraro. Reigning Queen and King is Peggy Burtchael and Leo Cosse.
CHAMBER INSTALLATION: The St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce will hold its installation of officers and awards luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Tchefuncta Country Club, 2 Pinecrest Drive, Covington. Tickets are $40 for members, $50 for nonmembers. For information, call (985) 273-3008 or visit www.sttammanychamber.org.
GADGET CLASSES: St. Tammany Parish Library reference librarians can help with tablet, cellphone, laptop or other technology at several branches on upcoming days. The 30-minute sessions are free, limited to adults and require registration. Upcoming sessions are:
- 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St.
- 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at Abita Branch Library, 71683 Leveson St.
- 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 23 and 30, at Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St.
For more information, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org or call the host branch: Mandeville at (985) 626-4293 or Abita at (985) 893-6285.
TREES FOR RECYCLING: St. Tammany Parish government will begin accepting Christmas trees to recycle for use in a cooperative effort with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to rebuild the Big Branch Marsh. Trees can be brought to the St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds at 1515 N. Florida St., Covington, and the Old Levee Board Property at 61134 Military Road, Slidell, during daylight hours. Trees must be stripped of all decorations and the stands must be removed completely to be eligible for the program. Flocked trees cannot be accepted. For information, visit stpgov.org.
NARFE MEETING: The Slidell Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Azalea Estates Assisted Living and Retirement Community, 354 Robert Blvd. Dr. Denise Florane will speak on "Enhancing Brain Function." For information contact chapter President Elroy Noel at (985) 290-0757 or elroynoel@bellsouth.net.
FAN CON: Library Con will be held from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Madisonville Library, 1123 Main St. All ages are invited to the St. Tammany Parish Library’s fifth annual free all-fandoms convention, with the theme “Musical Edition.” Costumes from favorite musicals are encouraged at a parade at 3:30 p.m. Events include learning choreography from "Hamilton," an excerpt from "Pinkalicious" by Slidell Little Theatre and a singalong. "Star Wars" characters will be available for photo ops. Contact a local branch library for more info and for a submission form to enter Fan Art or www.sttammanylibrary.org or (985) 845-4819.
FOOLS PARADE: The St. John Fools of Misrule will parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, through downtown Covington's historic St. John District, beginning at 434 N. Columbia St. The revelers include flambeaux, a band and costumed and masked marchers. For information, visit www.foolsofmisrule.com.
BOOK SALE: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a sale of newer fiction books at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the branch at 555 Robert Blvd. The offerings have mostly been published from 2017 to present. For more information, contact fsl70458@yahoo.com.
CREOLE PROGRAM: St. Tammany Parish Library presents a RELIC program in conjunction with the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. Meetings will be Mondays at 6 p.m. from Jan. 14 to Feb. 25, at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. Participants will consider issues such as why the Creole identity migrated among groups and how class, race, and culture have influenced writers of the Creole experience. Books are provided for the free series. Registration is required. Seating space is limited to adults. Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the library at (985) 646-6470.
DIGITAL SCAMS: The St. Tammany SALT Council will offer a free workshop on digital scams that target seniors' finances, plus tips on safely disposing of prescription medications, at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Windsor Senior Living Community, 1770 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Speakers will represent Gulf Coast Bank and Trust, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, St. Tammany Parish District Attorneys Office, Volunteers of America and the SALT Council.
STARRY, STARRY NIGHT: Slidell Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center North Shore and the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce hold a dinner and party to honor award nominees from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 18 at Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Drive in Slidell. Tickets are $55; $650 for a table. Register online at estchamber.com. For more information, call (985) 643-5678 or email info@estchamber.com.
BOOK SALE: The next Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany sale will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 18-19, at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. There will be holiday books and $5 sealed bargain boxes with 20 hardback books in each. The sale is cash or check only. For information, email anndreed@gmail.com.
AARP TAX AIDES: The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program serving St. Tammany, Washington and Tangipahoa parishes is seeking volunteers for the 2019 tax filing season. Tax-Aide, operated as part of the IRS Tax Counseling for the Elderly program, is the nation’s largest free volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation service. Volunteers will receive free tax law and computer training in January and will help taxpayers one or two days a week from February through mid-April. To volunteer for any of the six north shore Tax-Aide sites, call Bill McHugh at (985) 892-6735 or visit aarp.org/taxaide.
UKULELE LESSONS: Beginners interested in learning how to tune, play chords, songs and strumming technique for the ukulele can learn during a series of classes at 7 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 25 at South Slidell Branch Library, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. Classes are free but a book will be required for purchase. Registration is required. Seating space is limited to adults. Register online at www.sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the library at (985) 781-0099.
TREE GIVEAWAY: Keep Covington Beautiful will celebrate Louisiana Arbor Day with the annual seedling tree giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Covington Farmers Market. A variety of native bare-root seedlings will be available, including American snowbell, parsley hawthorn, red bay, American elm, cherry laurel and longleaf pine. Volunteers are needed. Email info@keepcovingtonbeautiful.org. To learn more, visit www.keepcovingtonbeautiful.org or (985) 867-3652.
DNA 411: Dr. Elaine Boston, associate dean at Tulane University, will give a presentation at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the Causeway Branch Library, 3457 U.S. 190. Boston will explain how to understand DNA in genealogy research, preferably autosomal DNA testing, which is used to determine parentage. Registration is required for the free presentation, limited to adults. Register online at register.stpl.us/evanced/lib/eventcalendar.asp or call (9850 626-9779.
RESIDENTS MEETING: The Hermadel Estates-Carolyn Park Residents Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30, at the Sons of Italy Lodge, 1619 East West Drive, Slidell. There will be a pot luck dinner followed by a business meeting. The Slidell Police Department and Councilman Val Vanney are slated to attend. For information, call Michael DeSandro (985) 201-5459 or Cindy Alberts (985) 707-7676.
SLIDELL NEWCOMERS: The 41st annual Bal Masque, “An Evening of Ziegfeld Follies” Bal Masque will be held Feb. 16, at the Northshore Harbor Center, led by Captain Judy Warnke and Co-captain Jody Mediamolle. Court maids are Linda Comeaux, Lou Denley, Diane LaVerde, Jean O’Rourke, Sandy Pecoraro, Susan Richard and Penny Weaver. The queen has been voted on by the membership and will be announced the night of the ball, which is open to the public. For more information, go to the Slidell Newcomers website or contact Judy Warnke at (630) 899-1459.