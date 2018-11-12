Folsom Elementary School Principal Lesa Bodnar received a gold key to the Village of Folsom from Mayor Lance Willie on Monday at the board of aldermen's monthly meeting.
Willie made a surprise appearance at Folsom Elementary on Oct. 15 (which is the principal's birthday,) to proclaim it Lesa Bodnar Day. The proclamation recognized Bodnar’s accomplishments since she was named Folsom Elementary's principal in 2009. The school has earned a top rating from the Louisiana Department of Education during her tenure.
On Monday at the village's monthly meeting, Bodnar received the key in front of a large group of family members and well-wishers.
In other business, village engineer Jay Pittman reported that the relocation of a village water line along La. 25 was complete. The line was moved at a cost of $161,000 and will allow the Louisiana Department of Transportation to add a center turning lane to the highway that cuts through the center of the village.
Pittman reported that the highway widening should get underway after AT&T relocates some of its communication lines that also run alongside the existing roadway.
Pittman also updated the mayor and aldermen on the rehabilitation of the village sewer system -- a $2.5 million project being funded by loans and grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Broken collection lines have been repaired, and the relining of the lines to prevent leaks and infiltration should begin later this month or in early December.
New lift stations already have been installed on Wes Burris and Jackson streets, and emergency generators will be connected soon to ensure that the pumps can continue to run during power outages.
Pittman said equipment to rebuild Folsom's wastewater treatment plant has been arriving in the village. The overhaul of the treatment facility will be the final phase of the project, and work is expected to be complete by early next year.