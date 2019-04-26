A second suspect in an armed robbery that took place in Folsom earlier this month was arrested after a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office detective assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force located him.
Steven Warren, 23, was found at a Folsom-area residence Thursday and was taken into custody, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of armed robbery and one count of armed robbery with a firearm.
The Sheriff's Office had previously arrested 19-year-old Cameron Perry of Folsom and booked him with armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm and two counts of possession of narcotics.
Perry allegedly robbed another 19-year-old on April 9 after making plans to go shoot guns. While they were at the location, a third person got out of Perry's vehicle holding a handgun and approached the victim, robbing him of two firearms before fleeing, according to the news release.