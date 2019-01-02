TREES FOR RECYCLING: St. Tammany Parish government will begin accepting Christmas trees to recycle for use in a cooperative effort with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to rebuild the Big Branch Marsh. Trees can be brought to the St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds at 1515 N. Florida St., Covington, and the Old Levee Board Property at 61134 Military Road, Slidell, during daylight hours. Trees must be stripped of all decorations and the stands must be removed completely to be eligible for the program. Flocked trees cannot be accepted. For information, visit stpgov.org.
HOLIDAY SEASON DONATION: Forest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in St. Tammany Parish, through its Louisiana Charities Trust Foundation, donated $15,000 to two local causes — the Goodbee Volunteer Fire Department and the Oxford House. The facility donated $10,000 to the fire department for a LUCAS chest compression system. The system provides hands-free chest compression allowing for more efficient CPR during cardiac arrest. Forest Manor also partnered with Heritage Manor of Slidell to donate $10,000 to the Oxford House, a self-supporting and drug-free home for individuals recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. The donation will support opioid addiction prevention efforts in their community.
AARP TAX AIDES: The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program serving St. Tammany, Washington and Tangipahoa parishes is seeking volunteers for the 2019 tax filing season. Tax-Aide, operated as part of the IRS Tax Counseling for the Elderly program, is the nation’s largest free volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation service. Volunteers will receive free tax law and computer training in January and will help taxpayers one or two days a week from February through mid-April. To volunteer for any of the six north shore Tax-Aide sites, call Bill McHugh at (985) 892-6735 or visit aarp.org/taxaide.
CAMELLIA SHOW: The Northshore Camellia Club will hold its 11th annual show at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington. Novice and local growers are invited to participate. Participants are asked to place flowers between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., with judging from 10:30 a.m. to noon. More than 100 plants will be available for purchase at 9 a.m.
COMPUTER CLASS: St. Tammany Computer Association will begin a series of beginner and intermediate classes in Windows 10 on Jan. 5 at the St. Tammany Parish Military Road Complex, 61134 N. Military Road, Slidell. Classes are free to all paid members. Dues are $20 but are free until the end of the year. Classes meet on Saturday and Thursdays. For information, email sharpe1080@gmail.com, or call (985) 863-2906.
UKULELE LESSONS: Beginners interested in learning how to tune, play chords, songs and strumming technique for the ukulele can learn during a series of classes at 7 p.m. starting Monday, Jan. 7, continuing Mondays through Feb. 25 at South Slidell Branch Library, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. Classes are free but a book will be required for purchase. Registration is required. Seating space is limited to adults. Register online at www.sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the library at (985) 781-0099.
LIBRARY AUCTION: Bids will close at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, for the Friends of the Slidell Library silent auction of previously owned books and CDs related to Louisiana and the South at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Auction items will displayed at the library. Bids are placed in person, and high bidders do not have to be present to win. Winners will be notified by phone and must pick up items within seven days or the item will default to the next highest bidder. All bids must be in even dollars. Descriptions of the items are in the bid book at the circulation desk. For questions or to request a copy of the silent auction descriptions, send an email to fsl70458@yahoo.com. Funds raised support the Slidell, Lacombe, Pearl River and South Slidell Branch Libraries.
CHAMBER INSTALLATION: The St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce will hold its installation of officers and awards luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Tchefuncta Country Club, 2 Pinecrest Drive, Covington. Tickets are $40 for members, $50 for nonmembers. For information, call (985) 273-3008 or visit www.sttammanychamber.org.
GADGET CLASSES: St. Tammany Parish Library reference librarians can help with tablet, cellphone, laptop or other technology at several branches on upcoming days. The 30-minute sessions are free, limited to adults and require registration. Upcoming sessions are:
- 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St.
- 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at Abita Branch Library, 71683 Leveson St.
- 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 23 and 30, at Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St.
For more information, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org or call the host branch: Mandeville at (985) 626-4293 or Abita at (985) 893-6285.
NEWCOMERS' LUNCHEON: White Elephant Bingo will be the activity of the day when the Northlake Newcomers gather at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11 at Benedict's Plantation, 1144 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. The luncheon, $26.50 for members and $29.50 for guests, will be the prelude to the activity, which requests an unused, unwrapped "treasure" per bingo card. Deadline to register is Jan. 4 to Linda Nichols, 660 Hutchinson St., Mandeville.
FAN CON: Library Con will be held from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Madisonville Library, 1123 Main St. All ages are invited to the St. Tammany Parish Library’s fifth annual free all-fandoms convention, with the theme “Musical Edition.” Costumes from favorite musicals are encouraged at a parade at 3:30 p.m. Events include learning choreography from "Hamilton," an excerpt from "Pinkalicious" by Slidell Little Theater and a singalong. "Star Wars" characters will be available for photo ops. Contact a local branch library for more info and for a submission form to enter Fan Art or www.sttammanylibrary.org or (985) 845-4819.
BOOK SALE: The next Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany sale will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 18-19, at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. There will be holiday books and $5 sealed bargain boxes with 20 hardback books in each. The sale is cash or check only. For information, email anndreed@gmail.com.
TREE GIVEAWAY: Keep Covington Beautiful will celebrate Louisiana Arbor Day with the annual seedling tree giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Covington Farmers Market. A variety of native bare-root seedlings will be available, including American snowbell, parsley hawthorn, red bay, American elm, cherry laurel and longleaf pine. Volunteers are needed. Email info@keepcovingtonbeautiful.org. To learn more, visit www.keepcovingtonbeautiful.org or (985) 867-3652.
DNA 411: Dr. Elaine Boston, associate dean at Tulane University, will give a presentation at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the Causeway Branch Library, 3457 U.S. 190. Boston will explain how to understand DNA in genealogy research, preferably autosomal DNA testing, which is used to determine the parentage of an individual. Autosomal DNA tests can be used to confirm relationships with a high level of accuracy for parent/child relationships and all relationships up to the second cousin level. Registration is required for the free presentation, limited to adults. Register online at register.stpl.us/evanced/lib/eventcalendar.asp or call (9850 626-9779.