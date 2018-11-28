On July 20, 1903, a shot rang out on Canal Street, ending the life of District Attorney J. Ward Gurley and leading to the hanging of his former client Lewis Lyons.
Author Christopher Peña will share this historic New Orleans tale and his latest book, “Death Over a Diamond Stud,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Causeway Branch Library, 3457 U.S. 190, in Mandeville and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd.
Peña, a Louisiana native, has written several books about the state’s history as well as true crime stories. He specializes in the history of the Civil War in southeast Louisiana.
For information, call Causeway at (985) 626-9779 or Slidell at (985) 646-6470.
For information about library events for all ages, visit http://bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events Nov. 28 to Dec. 5
MANGA BOOK CLUB: Teens can discuss their favorite manga and anime at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call teen librarian Charlene Barrett at (985) 646-6470.
JOB SEEKERS CLASS: Adults can learn about online job applications and the current job market at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Lacombe Branch Library, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 882-7858.
TEEN CRAFT: Teens can make unique bowls out of recycled materials at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TEEN VOLUNTEERS: Teens can earn volunteer hours from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
CODING FOR FAMILIES: Families can play coding games with ozobots and robot mice at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
TWEEN MOVIE MATINEE: Children ages 10-14 can watch “Elf” (PG) while creating crafts and edible treats at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
YOGA CLASS: Adults can practice basic yoga at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
COLORING TIME FOR ADULTS: Adults can de-stress while coloring at 1 p.m. Monday at the Folsom Branch Library, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
ZENDOODLE CLASS: Adults can create art with doodled patterns at 2 p.m. Monday at the Abita Springs Branch Library, 71683 Leveson St. For information, call (985) 893-6285.
TABLET BASICS: Adults can learn about using an iPad or Android tablet at 3 p.m. Monday at the Causeway Branch Library, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
KEYCHAIN CRAFT: Adults will create knotted keychains at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
TECH TIME: Librarians will give one-on-one help with technological devices at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
GIFT BOX CRAFT: Adults can learn how to make holiday gift boxes at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
GARDENING QUESTIONS: Master Gardener Tom Cuccia will answer gardening questions at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 U.S. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
READ WITH A PUP: Children age 5-9 can practice reading aloud to trained therapy dogs at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.