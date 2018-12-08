St. Scholastica Academy recently presented "Steel Magnolias" at the Greater Covington Center in the Fuhrmann Auditorium.
Emily Blackburn, Julia Albright, Haley Hessburg, Shelby Smith, Elizabeth Knight and Lauren Pierce acted in the school's fall play. They put on a great show and presented clear signs of hard work offstage, making the production one to remember.
Smith, a senior, played the role of Annelle. She said the most special part of the experience was working with her fellow cast members.
“The cast that I got to do the show with and Mrs. (Emily) Carmadelle were amazing," said. "They were so kindhearted and accepting, and I consider them some of my best friends. It was a time in my life I will never forget.”
The experience was memorable Carmadelle, as well.
“The moment we had our first read-through back in September, I knew we were going to do it," she said. "I never worried about these girls. I so enjoyed watching the six actresses find little nuances about these characters that so many adults can't even find.
"I'm not quick to use the word 'proud' but I’m really just proud of what we created.”
St. Scholastica now is busy practicing for "Rock of Ages," which will be staged in April. The musical is set in the 1980s and will surely encourage audience members to sing along.