St. Tammany Parish Hospital broke ground Tuesday on a $54 million, four-story building that, along with additional parking and renovations, make up a $100 million expansion that's the largest for the public hospital in 16 years.
The building will improve the hospital's environment for critical care and women's and children's care and will eventually convert all patient rooms to private, Joan Coffman, president and CEO, told the gathering of political officials and health care representatives.
According a news release, the expansion is intended to keep up with continuing population growth on the north shore, which is projected to increase by 5.7 percent in the next five years. St. Tammany Parish Hospital, which is the largest hospital in n St. Tammany, consistently has 85 percent occupancy and during busy days its parking lots can be completely full.
The hospital currently has 233 patient beds but will grow to 246 beds after the expansion. All semi-private rooms in the existing hospital will be renovated to become private rooms, spokeswoman Melissa Hodgson said.
Covington Mayor Mike Cooper, one of several speakers at the groundbreaking, noted that the hospital opened as a 15-bed general hospital in 1954, three blocks away from where Cooper lived as a child.
"My dad (former mayor Ernest Cooper) was asked to be one of the first to donate blood at STPH," Cooper said, adding that the hospital considered moving out of Covington during growth in the following decades but was persuaded to stay by city leaders. The hospital has seen continued growth, he said, culminating in the Millennium Project that tripled the size of the hospital when it was completed in 2002.
"Today's groundbreaking and anticipation of the newest addition to the hospital continues this commitment and reminds me of the historic moment at midnight in the summer of 2011 seeing the steel girders of the Sky Bridge span at Tyler Street," Cooper said. "I look forward to the same excitement when the new girders of this four-story expansion are in the Covington sky-line."
St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister praised the hospital for anticipating and recognizing the needs of residents through projects like the addition and its partnership with Ochsner Health Care Systems.
Brister said that healthcare is one of the largest sectors in St. Tammany's economy. The expansion will provide jobs, attract doctors and health care professionals and give patients choices in their health care decisions, she said.