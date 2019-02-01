Four candidates, including a former mayor and a current city councilman, officially entered the race to be Covington’s next mayor before qualifying ended Friday.
Rick Smith, Covington’s District E councilman, and Candace Watkins, a former two-term mayor, were among those opting into the March 30 election. Local businessmen Mark Johnson and Timothy O'Hara also are in the field.
All are Republicans, except O'Hara, who is running as an independent.
Current mayor Mike Cooper, who took office in 2011, is term-limited. Cooper has announced he is running for St. Tammany Parish president against incumbent Pat Brister. That election is scheduled for October.
In addition to having a new mayor, Covington will have four new faces on the city council as well.
Three of the seven incumbents — Jerry Coner, Patrick McMath and Larry Rolling — qualified for the council-at-large race, and two will be elected.
Voters chose McMath to replace former Councilman at large Lee Alexius, who died in office in March 2017. This would be McMath’s first full-term on the council should he be elected.
Rolling is nearing the end of his second term representing District D and is term-limited. The same goes for Coner, who has been the District B representative for eight years.
McMath and Rolling, who are Republicans, signed up early on the first day of qualifying. Coner, who said Wednesday he also was contemplating a run for mayor, qualified for the at-large race on Friday afternoon. He ran for the at-large seat made vacant by Alexius’ death two years ago, but finished third in the race that McMath eventually won.
Coner registered as a No Party candidate in the March 30 election.
Three members of the incoming council were elected without opposition, including political newcomers John Botsford in District B and Cody Driskell Ludwig in District D.
In District C, Joey Roberts also was re-elected without opposition. Roberts won a special election last year to replace Mark Wright, who was elected State Representative from House District 77.
Roberts, Botsford and Ludwig are Republicans.
While that trio got a pass, there will be campaigns for the two remaining council seats.
In District A, Democrats Peter Lewis and Keitisha Young qualified to replace John Callahan, who is term-limited. In District E, three candidates entered the race to replace Smith, who is running for mayor.
District E candidates include independent Mark Verret and Democrats Meghan Garcia and Keith Villere. Villere previously was mayor for three terms, serving from 1991 until 2003.
In the village of Sun, Republican Nancy Prevost Brown and Will Talley, who claims no political party, qualified for the mayor’s race.
Four people entered the race for three spots on the village’s Board of Aldermen, including J. Brian Blackwell, Julie “Murray” Gauthier, Scott Meiners and Catherine L. Ratard. All registered as independents, except Ratard who is running as a No Party candidate.
Runoffs in any of the elections will be held May 4.