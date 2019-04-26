When the next mayor of Mandeville takes office next July, he or she will earn considerably less in salary and benefits than the current mayor, Donald Villere, following a vote by the City Council Thursday to reduce the mayor's compensation package.
The council voted unanimously to reduce the mayor's salary from $114,475 to $94,500,— less than Slidell's mayor but more than Covington's.
The next mayor's overall compensation package will be $135,000 and includes a $6,000 vehicle allowance, a $600 phone allowance and contributions to retirments, health insurance and life insurance.
The current mayor's overall compensation is $196,447, according to Councilman Mike Pulaski, who sponsored the ordinance along with Councilwoman Lauré Sica.
Pulaski said that the council had been looking at the issue for a while and that Mandeville's pay for its chief executive was "out of sync" with other muncipalities.
Mandeville has a population of 12,000, he said, but its mayor earns more than those of Kenner, which has a much larger population, Slidell, Hammond and Covington.
Villere objected to the change, arguing that the City Council does not have the authority to reduce the pay and should have sought a state Attorney General's opinion.
Pulaski said that the charter is ambiguous on the issue of the mayor's pay. It states that the salary of the mayor "shall be the same as the slary of the incumbent mayor at the time the charter becomes effective."
When the charter went into effect in 1985, the mayor's salary was $25,000, Pulsaki said.
The charter does say that the council can, by, ordinance, increase the mayor's salary but "there is no provision to decrease it," Pulaski said.
"It also doesn't say you can't," Councilman Clay Madden said.
Pulaski said that the charter could be interpreted to reset the salary to $25,000 every four years.
The ordinance originally rolled back the salary even more, to $92,500. But Sica said that since it will not take effect for an entire year, it should be increased to $94,500, an amendment that the council adopted uanamiously.
"We are more similar (in size) to Covington, and this is a little higher than Covington," Sica said.
Councilman John Keller said that the decrease is large and wondered whether it will discourage people from running for mayor.
"The salary shouldn't be the reason people run for mayor," Pulaski said.
"It is, though," Villere retorted.
Pulaski said that public service should be the main motivation of mayoral candidates.
"I think ya'll are running down the wrong road here," Villere said. "YOu don't have the authority to do this. You should have asked for an attorney general's opinion. The (new) mayor has to be paid at least what the outgoing mayor is paid."
Villere is term-limited in his position, although he attempted to get the City Council to put a charter amendment on the ballot that would have allowed him to seek another term.
This is the second time the City Council has tackled compensation. In January of 2018, members voted to give the next City Council a raise from $1,000 a month to $1,200, citing the fact that no increase had been given in 18 years.
A committee that recommended the $200 raise arrived at the figure by looking at other muncipalities -- Gretna, Kenner, Harahan, Slidell and Covington — and averaging the amount.