The St. Tammany Parish Library has partnered with the St. Tammany Business and Career Solutions Center to offer help for job seekers at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville.
Workforce Development Specialist Amanda Kerlee will teach participants how to write an eye-catching resume and how to fill out online job applications.
For information about this class, call (985) 626-9779.
For information about library events for all ages, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events Jan. 23-30
INTRODUCTION TO COMPUTERS: Adults can learn the basics of using a computer at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TEEN TIME: Teens can enjoy an activity just for them at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., and at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5 to 9 can read to a trained therapy dog at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
GAME NIGHT: Adults can enjoy playing board games at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
SOUTH SLIDELL BOOK CLUB: Adults are invited to join the new South Slidell Book Club at this first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information about the club, call branch manager Hilari Farlow at (985) 781-0099.
YOGA CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of yoga at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr., and at 11:15 Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
PRACTICE ACT TEST: Teens can take a free, full-length practice ACT test at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. To register, visit bit.ly/STPLACT12619. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
INTRODUCTION TO THE INTERNET: Adults can learn how to safely navigate the Internet at 1 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TEEN STUDY HALL: Teens will have a quiet space to study and can get research help from a librarian at 3 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
PAPER QUILLING CLASS: Adults can create snowflakes with paper quilling at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
MICROSOFT WORD CLASS: Adults can learn how to create and edit a Word document at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
INTERMEDIATE INTERNET CLASS: Adults can build on their Internet skills at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
LAMPLIGHT READERS BOOK CLUB: The group will discuss “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information about the club, call librarian Lillie Butler at (985) 845-4819.
MANGA BOOK CLUB: Teens can share their favorite manga and anime at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call teen librarian Charlene Barrett at (985) 646-6470.