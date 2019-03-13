A precautionary boil water advisory in the Alton community in St. Tammany Parish was rescinded Wednesday.
The advisory was issued Tuesday after an electrical issue at a well site in Alton caused a brief drop in pressure throughout the water system.
Tammany Utilities issued the advisory out of an abundance of caution, and rescinded it after receiving word from the Louisiana Department of Health that water samples taken on site are clear.
For more information, call Tammany Utilities at (985) 276-6400.