The Village of Folsom held a ceremony on Jan. 10 to ceremonially swear in its mayor and aldermen who were elected in November and officially took office on Jan. 1, 2019.
Lance Willie won his first full term as mayor of the village after being appointed in late 2017 after Folsom's previous mayor resigned. Willie was a two-term aldermen prior to becoming mayor.
Shawn Dillon, George Garrett and Jill Mathies also were sworn in as members of the Folsom Board of Aldermen on Jan. 10. Garrett and Mathies were incumbents and Dillon won a spot on the board in his first run for public office.
St. Tammany Parish Ward 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Garlick administered the oaths and family members were invited to stand with the mayor and aldermen as they were sworn into office.