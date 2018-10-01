Hundreds of names memorized with faces to match.
Thousands of questions that received relatable and truthful answers.
Thousands of handmade crafts, and an uncountable number of joyful memories.
Leonard Acker touched many lives during his 40 years of teaching woodworking at Slidell High — a tenure that made him one of the most adored and recognized people on campus.
Acker retired following the 2017-18 school year, and for many people at Slidell High, not having him in the halls has been difficult. He always was interested in his students' futures, and he wanted to help them obtain and retain the life skills they needed to succeed.
“His class was by far my favorite," said Robert Thibodaux, a junior at Slidell. "He always put our education and safety first, but always managed to make the class fun and easy to follow."
Acker was admired by alumni, as well.
"I remember Mr. Acker teaching woodworking classes when I went to school, and I can say that I'm not surprised he has made such an impact on all of his students — not just the ones from years ago," said Class of 1990 alum Wendy Arabie. "Though I did not have him as a teacher, I can honestly say that he was amazing years ago, and I don't see that anything has changed."
For the first time in four decades, the Slidell High community has come to know what it's like to not have Acker on campus for the start of a school year, and that has stirred emotion in countless students and staff. But sadness has given way to appreciation shown by those who were lucky enough to have called him a teacher, co-worker or friend.
Though Acker has put teaching in the past, people at Slidell High know that once you’re a Tiger, you’re always a Tiger — even after the tiger stripes are retired.