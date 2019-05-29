SAFETY, EXPERIENCE AWARD: St. Tammany Parish Hospital has received the Patient Safety Excellence Award and the Outstanding Patient Experience Award from Healthgrades, a leading online resource for health care information. The hospital is one of only 77 to earn both awards for excellent performance in safeguarding patients from serious, potentially preventable complications, as well as providing a positive experience for patients during their hospital stay.
SAFE SITTER; A two-day safe sitter program for teenagers will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday through Friday at the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center, 1505 N. Florida St., Suite B, Covington. Topics will include CPR, safety, choking rescue, online safety, child care, life and business skills along with behavior management. The class fee of $95 is nonrefundable. For information, visit www.stph.org/ParentingCenter.
LA LECHE: The La Leche League of St. Tammany, which supports mothers who are breastfeeding or considering breastfeeding, will meet from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 7 at the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center, 1505 N. Florida St., Suite B, Covington. For information, visit www.stph.org/ParentingCenter.
SAFETALK: Courses will be offered at 9 a.m. Saturday at 427 N. Theard St., Covington, by the St. Tammany Outreach for the Prevention of Suicide. The course teaches recognition of those with thoughts of suicide and connecting them to intervention resources. Cost is $35. This program has been approved for 2.5 general continuing education contact hours and may be applied toward the requirements for license renewal. For more information and registration, visit www.stops-la.com or call (985) 237-5506.
CUDDLE BUDDIES: Carmen Fouquet will lead a Cuddle Buddies learning and support group for parents and playtime for babies 7 months to 15 months old, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 13. at the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center, 1505 N. Florida St., Suite B, Covington. Participation is free for Parenting Center members; the membership fee is $125 a year. For information, visit www.stph.org/ParentingCenter.
SUICIDE INTERVENTION: St. Tammany Outreach for the Prevention of Suicide will hold Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, a two-day suicide first-aid interactive workshop, on June 20-21 at 427 N. Theard St., Covington. Cost is $50. The class provides 14 general continuing education units through the Louisiana State Board of Social Workers Examiners. For more information and to register, visit www.stops-la.com or call (985) 237-5506.
ONGOING
BETTER BREATHERS CLUB: The Better Breathers Club, a program of the American Lung Association, meets from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month in the Magnolia Room of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The club is meant for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as their caregivers. To register, visit lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
CAREGIVERS WORKSHOP: The Council on Aging St. Tammany Parish caregiver support programs allow those caring for people with Alzheimer's, dementia or other age-related illnesses to share struggles and successes, guided by gerontologist Matt Estrade. The free Caregiver Support and Education group meetings are at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Covington Senior Center, 19404 N. 10th St., and at the Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St. For information, call (985) 892-0377.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center has appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another to solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.
SAIL AND TAI CHI: Council on Aging St. Tammany is registering seniors 60 and older for free exercise classes at the Covington Active Aging Center, 19404 N. 10th St. Stay Active and Independent for Life is a strength, balance, endurance, flexibility and fitness class for older adults and will be offered at 8 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tai Chi, according to wellness coordinator Nick Pichon, is a "Chinese practice that is moderate and nonstrenuous in nature,” with classes at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For information, call Pichon at COAST, (985) 892-0377.
YOGA FOR CANCER PATIENTS: Patricia Hart conducts free yoga classes for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Wear loose clothing; mats are available for use. Registration and a medical release are required. For information, call Hart at (985) 707-4961.
NEW BABY SUPPORT GROUP: A support group for parents with babies from birth to 6 months meets from 11:15 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center, 1505 N. Florida St., Suite B, Covington. For information, visit www.stph.org/ParentingCenter.