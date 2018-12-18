Meeting Dec. 18 for the last time, current members of the Abita Springs Town Council decided to let their replacements adopt a budget for the coming year rather than approve the one outgoing Mayor Greg Lemons had proposed.
Outgoing alderwoman Gina Kilpatrick Harper kicked things off by saying she would not support Lemon’s budget because her repeated suggestions on where it could be trimmed had been ignored. “I can tell you where we can save thousands of dollars,” Kilpatrick Harper said.
Patrick Berrigan and Ryan Murphy followed suit. “I can’t vote for it as-is,” Berrigan said.
Murphy, who is the only alderman returning to the council next year, expressed concern about throwing the budget into the lap of an almost entirely new board, but also had reservations about the budget in its current form.
Murphy and Kilpatrick Harper both suggested that the town’s employee health insurance coverage be re-examined to determine whether its cost could be reduced.
Lemons said that his proposed budget showed an $8,000 reduction in health insurance costs, but Murphy countered that the reduction had only occurred because one employee had retired.
Murphy said the cost could be permanently reduced by some combination of higher co-pays, deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums, and suggested that employees be asked which of those things were most important to them.
Lemons pushed back, saying that other plans had been evaluated but were not as beneficial to employees as the current plan.
“I don’t want to put any more burden on our employees,” Lemons said, but his reasoning did not prevail, and the aldermen deferred action on the budget until the new council’s February meeting.
State law allows the town to operate next year at budget levels equal to 50 percent of the current year’s budget until a new budget is adopted.
In other business, the council adopted a pair of ordinances incorporating a new document that specifies architectural guidelines for the town’s Historic District. The underlying regulations have not changed, but the new guidelines provide detailed illustrations of how they can be met. Making the guidelines part of the town’s code of ordinances ensures that they can be enforced.
At the end of the meeting, representatives of several of the town’s civic organizations took the podium to thank the outgoing mayor and council for their service to the town.
Before the start of the meeting, incoming Mayor Dan Curtis and the members of the new council were sworn into office. The new council will include Regan Contois, Murphy, W. E. “Pat” Patterson III, Evette Randolph and Stephen Saussy.