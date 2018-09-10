Covington City Councilman at Large Patrick McMath announced Monday he will seek re-election in next April's municipal elections.
McMath, a Republican, first was elected to office in March 2017 to complete the unexpired term of former councilman Lee Alexius who died while in office.
This will be McMath's first run for a four-year term on the council. He's the first member of the current board to publicly announce his intent to run next April.
"In the year and a half that I have been on the council, Covington has made great improvements," McMath said. "I am running for re-election to build upon the hard work we have done in improving drainage, addressing the area's traffic issues and revitalizing downtown Covington. And I will continue to make progress while reducing the tax burden on working families and fostering new local businesses."
McMath currently serves as the council president.
Along with serving on the board of the Boys & Girls Club, Upward Community Service, Christwood Philanthropic Advisory Committee and Leadership St. Tammany, McMath recently was appointed to the board of the West 30's Redemption Company, which seeks to revitalize Covington's historic West 30's neighborhood.
McMath, is vice president of McMath Construction and a former prosecutor in the 22nd Judicial District Court. He's a graduate of St. Paul's School and he holds a bachelor's degree in political science from LSU and a law degree from Loyola University.