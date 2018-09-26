COMMUNITY EVENTS
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8-11 a.m. Slidell Lions Club, 356 Cleveland Ave., Slidell. $6. estchamber.com.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. 200-500 blocks of Columbia Street, Covington. Classic cars, DJ music and more. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
OKTOBERFEST: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Barley Oak, 2101 Lakeshore Dr., Mandeville. Music by Memory Theory plus pet adoptions. Free. facebook.com/barleyoak/
ANGELS GROVE WILD WEST SHOW: 4 p.m. Saturday. Sweetwater RV Park and Ranch, North Cooper Road, Loranger. Fundraiser to support horse rescue. $10. (985) 878-6868 or angelsgrove.com.
THEATER
TWELFTH NIGHT: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5-6 and 12-13; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 and 14. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. Shakespeare’s classic comedy of mistaken identities. $18 adults; $10 youth. (985) 641-0324 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
A … MY NAME IS ALICE: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Oct. 5-6 and 12-13. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Musical revue with a feminist touch. $25-$32.50. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
MID LIFE, THE CRISIS MUSICAL: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Café Luke Dinner Theater, 153 Robert St., Slidell. Getting old can be fun. $50 for dinner and show. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
MUSIC
CHAD REEVES: 6 p.m. Thursday. Barrel and Roll, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
PINE LEAF BOYS: 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 La. 1082, Bush. Part of the Jazz ‘N the Vines series. $10, 17-under free. pontchartrainvineyareds.com.
ROYAL ESSENCE: 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
SUPERCHARGER: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
ROCK-IT PRODUCTIONS: 10 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Street Blues Café, 427 N. Columbia St., Covington. rocknbluescafe.com.
JAYNA MORGAN DUO: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar and Roll. 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwianebar.com.
BOSCO’S ECLECTIC LISTENING ROOM: 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday. Bosco’s Italian Café, 2040 La. 59, Mandeville. The Dirty Rain Revelers perform. Free. (985) 624-5066Rub or boscositalian.com.
ART
MIXED MEDIA: Noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 26. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. The 26th annual juried show featuring artwork using two or more media. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
CHASING THE THING:10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. The "River Fugue" series by Bernard Mattox. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociaton.com.
EMERY CLARK RETROSPECTIVE: Opening reception, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Daily, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Oct. 27. Christwood Atrium Gallery, 100 Christwood Dr., Covington. The works of the Mandeville nature artist. Free. christwoodrc.com.
AUDITIONS & ARTIST CALLS
GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL: 7 p.m. Sunday. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. (985) 643-0556 or slidellittletheatre.org.
BROADWAY SINGING COMPETITION: 2-6 p.m. Oct. 6, 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
OZONE SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL: Submissions being taken for the songwriting contest being held in conjunction with the festival in Mandeville Oct. 20-21. ozonemusic.org.
LOUISIANA-MADE SHORT FILMS PROGRAM: Deadline for submissions is Monday. Show is Nov. 3 at Pontchartrain Film Festival at the Mandeville Trailhead Depot. pontchartrainfilmfestival.com.
FALL IN LOVE WITH ART: Slidell Art League show at Slidell Memorial Hospital, Oct. 19-Nov. 14. Entry deadline is Oct. 17. (985) 640-7884.
KID STUFF
I AM NEIL ARMSTRONG: 11 a.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Story of the first man to walk on the moon. Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
OUTDOORS
TULANE PRIMATE CENTER TOUR: 10 a.m.-noon Thursday. Tulane Primate Center, Covington. Northlake Nature Center-sponsored tour of the facility. $5 for members, $10 for non-members. (985) 626-1238 or northlaikenature.org.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
INTRO TO PHOTO EDITING: 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 635386 Home Estates Dr., Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Third Thursdays. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212).
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5-9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood, Covington. Free. (985) 893-2884.