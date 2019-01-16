SLIDELL AUTISM SUPPORT GROUP: Strengthening Outcomes with Autism Resources will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, in the community outreach center on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. For information, call Anne Galiano at (504) 812-9548.
CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: People living with cancer and their caregivers will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, in the second-floor chapel of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Regional Cancer Center, 1120 Robert Blvd. Remote participation is possible by calling (985) 280-8958 at 1 p.m. on group day.
BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT: A bereavement support group will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, in the second-floor chapel at the Slidell Memorial Hospital Regional Cancer Center, 1120 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 280-6612.
BABY LOVE: Expectant couples can get information about labor and delivery, postpartum care and pain options during labor from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 19, in the first-floor conference room of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. To register, call (985) 280-2657 or visit slidellmemorial.org.
CAREGIVERS WORKSHOP: The Council on Aging St. Tammany Parish caregiver support programs allow those caring for people with Alzheimer's, dementia or other age-related illnesses to share struggles and successes, guided by gerontologist Matt Estrade. The meetings at Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St., will be held 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22, Feb. 2 and Feb. 20. Meetings at the Covington Senior Center, 19404 N. 10th St., will be Tuesdays, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26. For more information, call (985) 892-0377.
GIRL TALK: Girls ages 9-13 will learn about the physical, social and emotional changes of puberty from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, in the first-floor conference room of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Presenters will include pediatrician Alice LeBreton and dermatologist Deborah Hilton. Teens must be accompanied by an adult. The fee is $15 per family. To register, call (985) 280-2657 or visit slidellmemorial.org.
HEALTH RESOLUTIONS: Corina Herndon, a physical therapist assistant, will discuss ways to take positive steps toward a more healthful lifestyle during a "New Year, New You" Lunch & Learn program at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, in the first-floor conference room of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. To register for this free program, which includes a healthful lunch, call (985) 280-2657.
MALL WALKERS: North Shore Square Mall, 150 Northshore Blvd., Slidell, will open for walkers at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, through a partnership with Slidell Memorial Hospital, to encourage people to walk with the advantages of mall security, air conditioning and water fountains. For information, call (985) 280-8529.
ONGOING
BETTER BREATHERS CLUB: The Better Breathers Club, a program of the American Lung Association, meets from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month (Feb. 14) in the Magnolia Room of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The club is meant for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as their caregivers. To register, visit lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center has appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another to solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.
MEDICARE COUNSELING: The state Department of Insurance's Senior Health Insurance Information Program will offer counseling services for Medicare beneficiaries from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month at the Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St. The counselor is Medicare-certified and can explain original Medicare, Medicare supplement insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. For information, call (800) 259-5300 or visit ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.
YOGA FOR CANCER PATIENTS: Patricia Hart conducts free yoga classes for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Wear loose-fitting clothing; mats are available for use. Registration and a medical release are required. For information, call Hart at (985) 707-4961.