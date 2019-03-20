PARADE WINNERS: The Slidell St. Patrick's Parade winners have been announced in a variety of categories. They are:
- First place for large floats/trucks, Stanley Samrow Memorial Award: unit 41, "Get U Sum — Wild Irish Stew"
- First place regular float: unit 28, Warren Montgomery, DA
- Best small/mini float: unit 24, "Krewe of Crow/Crow Luck Yourself"
- Best marchers: unit 8, "Slidell Sunch — Lawn Chairs"
- Best dance team: Maureen Bersuder Dance Group
- Best truck: unit 20, Marks Family
- Best costume: unit 34, "Shennagators on the Bayou — Kappy's Daq."
- Best horse group: Mardi Gras Cowboys Horse Group.
MRA MEETING: The Military Road Alliance, an umbrella organization of homeowner associations in eastern St. Tammany Parish, will hear a presentation by the St. Tammany Parish School System at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, in the cafeteria of Oak Park Village, 2200 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell. For information, contact President Robert Broome at (985) 643-4565 or email Robert.Broome@softhome.net, or visit www.militaryroadalliance.org.
APPLICATIONS OPEN: Leadership Northshore is accepting applications for the Class of 2020. The program is designed to prepare students for positions in government, business and community affairs. For more information, visit www.leadershipnorthshore.com.
LAND HISTORY: The purchase and subsequent subdivision of the area now known as Covington will be the subject when Jack Terry discusses land ownership of the tract, from the English occupation of the land in 1763; the purchase of Covington by John Collins; the partition of Collins’ property to heirs and its subsequent disposition. The presentation will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, visit www.stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or call (984) 845-4819.
WILDLIFE CARE: Wildlife nursery training will be held two days in March for Clearwater Sanctuary in Covington. The topics from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 22, will be zoonotics, health and safety, critical care and licensing. The topic from 10 a.m. to noon March 23, will be mammal, bird and reptile diets and care. Cost is $150, with scholarships available. For information or to apply, call (985) 630-1009 or email clearwaterwildlife@gmail.com.
NEWMAN SCHOLARSHIP: Applications are being accepted until Friday, March 22 for the Frances S. Newman Scholarship from the Bayou Lacombe Republican Women. Female high school seniors in the 70445 ZIP code planning to attend a university, college or technical school are eligible. Contact Madelon Nohra at (985) 630-7426 or high school guidance counselors.
WOOFSTOCK: The Northshore Humane Society will host Woofstock 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 at the Castine Center, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville. The festival includes food, games, performances, a pet costume contest and clinic services for pets. For information, visit www.northshorehumane.org/adopt.
DEMOCRATS MEET: The St. Tammany Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. Monday, March 25, at the St. Tammany Parish Government Office, 21490 Koop Drive, Mandeville. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/StTammanyDPEC.
UKULELE CLASS: Todd Lemoine will teach a beginner-level class series beginning at 7 p.m. March 25 at the Slidell Library Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. Students must bring their own ukulele and tuner. A book will be required for a nominal fee. Registration is required for the entire series at once, not just one class. Seating space is limited to adults. Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or (985) 646-6470.
EMAIL SESSION: The East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce's Dine and Discover Workshop on email marketing will be at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, in the chamber boardroom, 1808 Front St., Slidell. Kim Walker of 5 Stones will be the speaker. Cost is $10 for non-members. Registration required at www.estchamber.com.
WRITING WORKSHOP: Author Ellen Emerson Brown will discuss writing, self-publishing and influences for stories and characters at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. The event is free and registration is encouraged. Seating space is limited to adults. Register online at www.sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call (985) 646-6470.
BEE INFORMATION: St. Tammany Master Gardener Jim Bates will present information about bees, their life cycle, disease and pests at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Pearl River Branch Library, 64580 La. 41. The event is free, registration is encouraged. Seating space is limited to adults. Register online at www.sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call (985) 863-5518. Visit www.sttammanylibrary.org for more information on library sponsored adult programs.
CHIEF SPEAKS: Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal will be the speaker at the Slidell Republican Women's Club luncheon at noon Thursday, March 28, at the Lagniappe Room, Gause Blvd., Slidell. Cost is $23. RSPV to Betty Hooper by Tuesday, March 26, at (985) 643-4068 or bettysuew@bellsouth.net.
SCHOOL HISTORY: A historic recollection of St. Tammany Parish's education system and schools from 1820 to 1901 will be held at 1 p.m. March 28 at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. Robin Perkins, director of records management for Clerk of Court Melissa R. Henry, and Stephanie Ballard, deputy clerk, will make the presentation. Participation is limited to adults. Registration is required at www.stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or (985) 845-4819.
SHREDDING DAY: Keep Covington Beautiful will celebrate Earth Day with a free shredding day at 9 a.m. to noon April 6, at the Covington City Hall employee parking lot at the corner of North Jefferson Street and West 24th Avenue. Residents can bring up to three boxes (approximately 10 inches high by 12 inches wide by 18 inches long) of documents to be securely shredded on-site. It's a partnership with the local company, i shred. The shredded paper will be recycled. For information, visit www.keepcovingtonbeautiful.org.
SCOUT RUN DAY: The annual Thin Mint Sprint and the 1-mile Daisy Dash will be held at 9:10 a.m. April 6 at the St. Tammany Trace Trailhead, Koop Drive, Mandeville. The event is open to all ages and the public. For more information, visit www.gsle.org/thinmintspringt.
VETS CRAWFISH BOIL: The Redfish chapter of the Submarine Veterans Association will host its annual crawfish boil at noon Saturday, April 6, at the American Legion Post 185, 1625 St. Anne’s Place, Slidell. Cost is $10 cash. The event is open to all “Qualified Submariners” both veterans or active duty. RSVP to Richard “Dick” Pasmal LT/ETCM(SS) at (727) 492-3804 or dpasnak42@gmail.com.
CHARITY GAMES: The Northshore Game Night for Charity will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Trinity Banquets and Receptions, 100 Caruso Blvd., Slidell. Teams from Leadership Northshore classes represent charities in a variety of events, with dinner included. Tickets are $20, with beverages available for purchase. For more information, visit www.sites.google.com/site/northshoregamenightforcharity/
SCHOLARSHIP: Applications are being accepted for the Professional Women of St. Tammany's 2019 Scholarship Awards, open to all St. Tammany women who will be attending college, university or postgraduate school. Deadline is April 12. Requirements and applications are online at www.pwst.rocks. Email info@pwst.rocks or barbarad.cranner@gmail or call (504) 931-0564.
WORK/PLAY DAYS: Fish and Wildlife Service and the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges Work/Play Days will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays April 13 and May 4 at Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex Headquarters, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe or at Big Branch Marsh or Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuges. The “work” is trails and garden maintenance or a wildlife habitat restoration project. The “play” starts after a light lunch with optional canoe outing on Bayou Lacombe when the event is at the Lacombe headquarters. Registration is required by the Wednesday preceding the event. Contact Refuge Ranger Jo Anne Dolan at (985) 882-2015 or joanne_dolan@fws.gov
SCHOLARSHIP OPEN: The Covington-Mandeville Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) invites applications from women in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes attending or planning to attend local community colleges. The scholarship will cover up to $1,500 of books and supplies for use at Delgado Community College, Northshore Technical Community College, Nunez Community College or Baton Rouge Community College. Applications are available at AAUW’s website www.covmande-la.aauw.net/. The deadline for applying is May 24.