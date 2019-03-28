More than 200 people gathered at Rev. Peter Atkins Park in Covington on March 23 for the third annual Covington Cares awareness event — a chance to highlight the need for resources in the West 30s neighborhood, but also to build bonds throughout the community.
The West 30s Redemption Company, a nonprofit affordable housing organization founded by Bryan Burns, started the service day in 2017 as a way to unite the low-income area with the rest of Covington. Members of the community donated food, and a cook-out was held at the park with live music and plenty of laughter. Volunteers joined forces to pick up trash in the area, and the new public restroom facilities the city built at the park also were also open for the first time.
“The idea (of Covington Cares) was to communicate to the brothers and sisters who live in the West 30s that they are not alone," Burns said. "They are not an island in the middle of St. Tammany Parish, that they are a part of (St. Tammany Parish.)"
The 82-block region known as the West 30s takes its name from the numbered streets in the area (30th, 31st avenues, etc.) The neighborhood used to be divided by a railroad, which is now the Tammany Trace, from the predominantly white West 20s. According to Burns, the West 30s are still 88 percent African-American.
Carmeletta Gui, the granddaughter of the park’s namesake, Rev. Atkins, has lived in the West 30s since 1987. She attended the event and said she is excited to see people uniting for the sake of her community and in her grandfather’s honor.
“I see my town growing and hopefully becoming one and not so separated and segregated," she said. "I know segregated is a word from ages ago but people don’t realize it is technically still here."
Ross Richardson, event chairman, said the push for community service in the area is fundamentally about sharing resources.
“There’s a lot of people inside the West 30s that don’t have the resources to really help themselves and to make changes. There’s a lot of people outside the West 30s that do have those resources.”
Gui said she was excited to see all the improvements.
“The progress I see in the community is wonderful," Gui said. "It’s growing, and I like to see growth. I know some people complain that they don’t like change, and I don’t understand.
"Things change. Clothes change, cars change, neighborhoods are eventually going to evolve and they are going to change. And I hope it’s a good change."