July 23
Jakob Whitfield: 25, 2104 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, fugitive.
Brian Czuba: 41, 348 Thelma Drive, Sheffield Lake, Ohio, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, aggravated criminal damage.
Chase Irwin: 20, 761 Magnolia Ridge Drive, Mandeville, simple assault.
Rickey Aucoin: 59, 118 W. 189th St., Galliano, probation violation.
Stephen Lassiter: 43, 2518 Oriole St., Slidell, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Theresa Bitoun: 47, 430 Sunset Drive, Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Robert Rogers: 48, 56550 Mockingbird Hill, Franklinton, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Marion Catalano: 37, 30957 Old River Road, Denham Springs, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Justin Istre: 38, 1059 Park Place Court, Slidell, three counts of contempt of court, three counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Dawayne Stein: 43, 53731 La. 436, Angie, two counts of contempt of court.
Charles Walker: 30, 822 E. 6th St., Bogalusa, contempt of court.
Aaron Wood: 19, 51453 La. 443, Loranger, illegal possession of stolen things.
Christopher Fletcher: 39, 2715 Soniat St., New Orleans, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Cassandra Branton: 42, 67469 Veron Vaughn Road, Lacombe, DUW while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Nicole Middleton: 23, 108 Timbers Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule II, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property.
James Aldridge: 43, 12918 La. 105, Skipperville, Alabama, two counts of violation of protection order.
Wayne Wilson: 32, 801 Manson, Metairie, contempt of court.
Byron Augustine: 35, 1517 Richmond Drive, Slidell, home invasion, battery of dating partner/child endangerment.
July 24
Avery Fabre: 18, 209 West 32nd Ave., Covington, taking contraband to and from a penal institution, assault by drive by shooting, aggravated criminal damage, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Jaydon Carter: 17, 72494 Pansy St., Covington, assault by drive by shooting, aggravated criminal damage.
John Mcdowell: 18, 72465 Violet St., Covington, assault by drive by shooting, aggravated criminal damage, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Preston Armond: 43, 328 Country Club Blvd., Slidell, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Edward Boesch: 56, 286 Rue Piper, Slidell, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Ian Young: 22, 100 Fordoche Place, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Conner Upchurch: 29, 77079 Turkin Ranch Road, Covington, drug court sanction.
Khalilah Sanders: 38, 26068 E. Birch St., Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Shannon Temples: 45, 53532 La. 62, Franklinton, DWI third offense.
Steven Ferran: 63, 71480 Warren St., Abita Springs, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones, careless operation.
Myron Parker: 36, 59422 Camp Villere Road, Slidell, two counts of illegal distribution of Schedule II CDS, simple burglary, distribution of Schedule I CDS.
John Mcintyre: 65, 700 Keaton Road, Bogalusa, possession of a firearm by felon, improper lane use.
Jeffery Parker: 41, 15363 Bob Magee Road, Franklinton, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit, open container in motor vehicle.
Edward Rhody: 64, 64371 La. 3081, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery.
Jennifer Pepper: 35, 4030 Indian St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, probation violation.
Byron Walker: 51, 791 Pine Tree St., Slidell, aggravated battery.
Jennifer Bercegay: 46, 1116 Lafayette St., Mandeville, simple battery.
Kasha Nix: 25, 103 Pebble Beach Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery; aggravated assault.
Anthony Andrews: 43, 131 Stogner Road, Foxworth, Mississippi, issuing worthless checks.
Sean Plauche: 33, 820 Athanina Pkwy., Metairie, failure to honor written promise to appear, contractors misapplication of payments.
Michael Berry: 61, 60207 La. 434, Lacombe, offender to notify change of address, residence or other.
Jonathan Farris: 48, 50130 E. LA Polo Farms Blvd., Folsom, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Juleah Knight: 17, 700 N. Magnolia, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $25,000.
July 25
Shannon York: 36, 37222 Oak Ranch Road, Pearl River, drug court sanction.
Roslyn Legaux: 60, 2308 Robin St., Slidell, increases penalties for certain operators of motor vehicle cited for failure to stop or yield.
Ronald Palmer: 49, 1089 Lafayette St., Mandeville, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specific place, driver must be licensed.
Zachary Glynn: 31, 114 Pine Oak Drive, Covington, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of Schedule II, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Brody Boudreaux: 32, 64105 La. 3081, Pearl River, disturbing the peace, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV.
Heidi Ocmond: 41, 175 Beau Rivage Drive, Mandeville, probation violation.
Nicole Watkins: 25, 329 Lexington Drive, Mandeville, probation violation.
Brandi Brown: 33, 29258 Chene Drive, Lacombe, parole violation.
Kentrell Howard: 17, 4108 Spartan Drive, New Orleans, carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Jenna Mastascuso: 24, 1405 Patriot Drive, Slidell, cruelty to juveniles.
Fammie Young: 34, 37661 Desoto St., Slidell, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II.
Jerry Sylve: 41, 1726 Lynnwood Drive, Slidell, violation of protection order.
Phillip Lee: 42, 4335 Poplar Drive, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, three counts of contempt of court.
Nicole Rivet: 37, 1012 Trail Court, Mandeville, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Christopher Moran: 24, 29380 E. Dinkins Drive, Lacombe, contempt of court, theft under $1,000, criminal trespass.
Kathryn Carroll: 36, 448 Friscoville Ave., Arabi, contempt of court.
Bryan Parker: 31, 70419 11th St., Covington, attempted burglary, thirteen counts of simple burglary.
Raynard Enclarde: 21, 611 N. Rampart St., New Orleans, attempted simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer.
July 26
Bobbie Porter: 28, 17326 E. Cooper Road, Loranger, riot, riot/punishment whereas a result of any willful violation.
Latania Magee: 39, 159 Barbee Road, Abita Springs, theft (misdemeanor).
Allen Gilmore: 47, 712 S. Lake Washington Court, Slidell, DWI second offense, no safety belts, switched plates, possession of Schedule I CDS.
Dominick Robertson: 39, 2802 Washington Ave., Slidell, possession of Schedule I, obstruction of justice.
Arthur Lake: 22, 23049 2nd St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle, no inspection sticker, and maximum speed limit, improper lane use.
Joshua Picou: 23, 39499 Frierson Road, Pearl River, DWI second offense, failure to stop/yield, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Cupid Roam: 42, 1122 Irving St., Orange, Texas, probation violation.
Darius Sumrall: 27, 6264 Hwy. 49, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, two counts of monetary instrument abuse.
Janice Gutierrez: 57, 30112 W. Main St., Lacombe, domestic abuse battery.
Michelle Montgomery: 32, 11480 Tantela Ranch Road, Folsom, fugitive.
Jennifer Brignac: 49, 2220 Crane St., Slidell, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, improper lane use.
Charles Myers: 45, 10391 Morgan Road, Meridian, Mississippi, child desertion.
Christian Johnson: 25, 62714 N. Pontchartrain Drive, Lacombe, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Steve Pennington: 27, 306 Wilbert St., Hammond, two counts of contempt of court.
Matthew Barry: 25, 455 Overhead Bridge Road, Hampshire, Tennessee, contempt of court.
Carletta Mcgaha: 18, 62714 N. Pontchartrain Drive, Lacombe, resisting an officer.
Troy Hughes: 24, 150213 Woodstone Drive, Hammond, theft (felony).
Jamie Taylor: 27, 406 N. Florida St., Covington, contempt of court.
Shantez Brown: 41, 236 W. 32nd Ave., Covington, two counts of contempt of court, three counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Judith Brown: 47, 4524 Sunnyview Drive, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, fugitive.
July 27
Rommel Griffin: 43, 1528 Lancaster Drive, Marrero, failure to pay child support obligation.
Lawrence Ankrum: 31, 23344 Juka St., Abita Springs, operating a vehicle while intoxicated 4th offense, possession of marijuana third offense.
Blake Waller: 31, 104 Revere Drive, Mandeville, careless operation, no safety belts, contempt of court.
Nikko Vaccaro: 24, 26418 Barousse St., Lacombe, forgery.
Christopher Morris: 25, 80079 La. 1129, Covington, drug court sanction.
Dustin Trosclair: 35, 70379 D St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Jude Nunez: 38, 7724 Bless Ave., Baton Rouge, operating a vehicle while intoxicated third offense, careless operation, open container in motor vehicle.
Richard Bourgeois: 38, 78 Oak Park Drive, Madisonville, operating vehicle while intoxicated fourth offense.
Mark Taylor: 53, 103 Sandra Del Mar, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
Brandon Shepherd: 20, 26293 Heltemes Lane, Lacombe, carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Terrell Monroe: 31, 2800 Perdido St., New Orleans, housed for court.
Joseph Penton: 48, 65318 La. 41 Spur, Pearl River, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS; heroin, parole violation.
Laban Crandel: 24, 73155 United Church Road, Covington, probation violation.
Nicholas Tamm: 31, 5401 Marcia Ave., New Orleans, probation violation, contempt of court.
Jamar Nash: 42, 2365 E. Smily Ave., Baton Rouge, two counts of theft of goods, criminal conspiracy.
Charles Brown: 32, 2785 10th St., Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Amanda Mines: 44, 4854 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, theft (misdemeanor), fugitive.
Tania Russell: 29, 4854 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, theft (misdemeanor) attempted.
Thelma Brown: 53, 60207 La. 434, Lacombe, offender to notify change of address, residence or other.
Leana Merced: 30, 20263 Helenbirg Road, Covington, contempt of court.
Michael Callahan: 39, 126 President Madison Drive, Madisonville, DWI second offense.
July 28
Aimee Bissell: 27, 21369 Maryetta Road, Bush, contempt of court.
Patrick Day: 32, 22245 7th St., Abita Springs, simple criminal damage to property, DWI second offense, improper lane use, driver must be licensed, battery of a dating partner.
Garland Adcox: 59, 33 Simond Seal Road, Picayune, Mississippi, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, driving under suspension, simple possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Henri Ransefore: 46, 181 Perrilloux Road, Madisonville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving across median, open container in motor vehicle.
Aminata Seck: 31, 1674 N. Robertson St., New Orleans, hit and run, ignore traffic signal.
Pablo Araya: 31, 2836 Mesa Court, Mandeville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation.
Lisa Hernandez: 46, 68474 Lester Drive, Pearl River, DWI third offense, child endangerment penalty enhancement, hit and run, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, improper lane use, no driver's license on person, unlawful refusal of chemical tests.
Karen Ratliff: 51, 4854 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, contempt of court.
Michael Goodman: 22, 29004 La. 16, Sun, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Caleb Bates: 19, 70111 10th St., Covington, simple criminal damage to property, two counts of contempt of court.
Leroi Jackson: 46, 1485 Lakeshore Blvd., Slidell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use, driver must be licensed, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Scott Williams: 44, 56670 Selbourn St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Erica Sullivan: 38, 301 Blackburn Road, Hammond, possession of Schedule I.
Randall Humpheries: 31, 20356 Quincy Ave., Covington, contempt of court.
George Perkins: 35, 8361 E. Rabby St., Bayou La Batre, Alabama, obedience to police officers; weights and standards off, disturbing the peace, refusing to provide correct identity.
July 29
Brandon Jeffers: 35, 1200 Eagle Lake Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Brilliance Smith: 30, 813 N. Filmore St., Covington, monetary instrument abuse, theft under $1,000.
Mark Messer: 33, 521 North Florida, Covington, fugitive, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Alonzo Hillard: 36, 338 S. Taylor St., Kenner, aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Carolyn Mehrgut: 54, 1881 Logan Lane, Mandeville, DWI first offense, driving across median.
Roch Lemieux: 50, 8382 Westshore Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, proper hand signal when turning.
Luther Black: 59, S. Beth Drive, Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation.
Jeremy Hobgood: 38, 6313 Lemon Road, Slaughter, driving under suspension, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Abigail Owen: 18, 106 Greenblade Point, Peachtree City, Georgia, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $25,000.
Darren Husak: 30, 114 Scatterfoot Drive, Peachtree City, Georgia, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Patrica Escoberto: 29, 506 E. Lake Catahoula Court, Slidell, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
17 people were housed at St. Tammany Parish Jail for immigration violations during the period of July 23-29.