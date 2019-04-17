The Easter Bunny will be hopping in to make special guest appearances at a basket full of Easter events in St. Tammany Parish:
THE GREAT EGG DROP: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. Coquille Parks & Recreation, 13505 La. 1085, Covington. Over 25,000 candy-filled eggs drop, along with inflatables, crafts and more. Free with registration at cultivationchurch.com.
EGG ROLLIN’ AT THE TRAILHEAD: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. The 22nd annual Easter festival for kids features a petting zoo, crafts and games. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
HOSANNA LUTHERAN CHURCH EGG HUNT: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. 2480 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Games, candy and Easter eggs.
EASTER EGGSTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Upstage, 663 Brownswitch Road, Slidell. An indoor Easter Egg Hunt, pictures with the Easter bunny, games and prizes. $3 for children. Call (985) 288-4532.
CHAMPAGNE BRUNCH AND EGGSTRAVAGANZA: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Big Sky Ranch, 15442 Jack Fork Road, Folsom. Farm-to-table brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by reservation, and open event 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with live music, photographer, silent auction, Easter egg hunt, hay rides and more. Call (985) 276-0270.