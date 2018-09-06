On the morning of Sept. 4, it appeared Tropical Storm Gordon was making a beeline for southeast Louisiana.
Less than 12 hours later, the storm had drifted to the east and made landfall near the Mississippi/Alabama border. Gordon quickly was downgraded to a depression, leaving St. Tammany Parish residents unscathed — and thankful. There were only a few reported squalls that passed through the parish, and civic leaders from various communities reported no storm-related damages.
St. Tammany Parish Government distributed more than 80,000 total sandbags on Labor Day, Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, and the City of Slidell also set up three sandbag stations, which stayed busy on the same days. Many parish residents stocked up on storm supplies and hunkered down in their homes, waiting for several inches of rain, as well as winds that were predicted to be near hurricane strength. Parish and municipal governments closed, as did the parish courts and schools.
By Tuesday late evening, however, it became apparent the storm would spare the north shore. Local government agencies remained closed on Sept. 5, as they had called off activity earlier on Sept. 4 expecting Gordon to have at least some effect locally. All the same agencies reopened for business on Sept. 6.
Andrew Canulette
Chamber to hold forum for House candidates
The four candidates running for the District 90 state representative seat in east St. Tammany are slated to attend a candidate forum on Oct. 8 at Pinewood Country Club, 405 Country Club Blvd. in Slidell, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Candidates Mary DuBuisson, Brian Glorioso, Sean Morrison and John Raymond are expected at the event, hosted by the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce Grassroots Public Policy Committee. Brenda Case, of Lowry, Dunham, Case and Vivien, will serve as moderator. The event is free to the public.
District 90 residents, business owners and community leaders are asked to submit questions for the candidates to info@estchamber.com by 5 p.m. Sept. 21. Only questions submitted by that time will be authorized at the forum.
Covington sets short-term rentals hearing
The Covington City Council will hold a public work session at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 to discuss short-term rental properties in the city.
The meeting will be held at the Covington City Council building, 222 E. Kirkland St. Anyone needing special assistance to attend, in accordance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, should call (985) 892-1811.
Mandeville considering pothole solutions
A pair of Mandeville city councilmen said they receive frequent calls about significant potholes in a busy shopping center along U.S. 190 in Mandeville, and the councilmen are seeking solutions.
Councilmen Clay Madden and David Ellis agree the parking lot serving the shopping center, located near the intersection of U.S. 190 and Causeway Boulevard, is a mess. Until recently, the center was anchored by a Kmart, but it has closed. Various stores, ranging from Home Goods to Starbucks, see brisk business.
That makes the potholes a problem, Ellis said. He described the worst of the holes as being 3- to 4-feet wide and more than 6 inches deep. But there is little that the city can do, he said, because the lot is on private property.
That's why the councilmen have asked City Attorney Paul Harrison to look at what other similar-sized cities do concerning code enforcement on private property and to propose a new law for Mandeville.
Ellis said he has been looking at cities like Plano, Texas, and Overland Park, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City, that require new developments to sign maintenance agreements for private parking lots.
"I don't want to see this ever happen again," Ellis said, adding that it doesn't make sense to have tough building permit requirements and then allow property to fall into disrepair after the fact.
Ellis has been talking with one of the shopping center landlords and has been told that a crew is ready to make repairs to the lot as soon as weather allows.
Madden said he's been hearing people complain about the parking lot for years, partly because of its proximity to St. Timothy Church, where he is a member.
Not only is there a public safety concern, but the lot's poor condition may be acting as a turnoff to businesses considering moving into the vacant Kmart space in the shopping mall, he said.
Sara Pagones
Second Street to close temporarily in Slidell
The City of Slidell advises motorists that the northbound lane of Second Street between Erlanger Street and Fremaux Avenue will close through at least Sept. 17 for replacement of concrete panels.
Abita mayor to speak at climate summit
Abita Springs Mayor Greg Lemons will speak Sept. 13 in San Francisco at the Global Climate Action Summit as part of a seminar titled "Generation Ready: Real Stories from Leaders Committed to Clean Energy."
In March 2017, the Abita Springs Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to pass a resolution committing the city to transition to 100 percent clean electricity for all Abita Springs municipal buildings by Dec. 31, 2030.
The Sierra Club's "Ready for 100" program pushed strongly for the passage of the resolution, which is in keeping with its mission to transition to 100 percent clean and renewable energy for all communities.
More than 75 communities nationwide, from small towns like Abita Springs to large metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, have committed to transition to clean energy.
Abita Springs seeks to achieve its goal through net metering for solar customers, rooftop solar, energy efficiency retrofits for the 127-year-old Town Hall and other community buildings, installing solar panels on public buildings and potentially turning an old sod farm and other agricultural farm acreage into solar farms.