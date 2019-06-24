Folsom Elementary School Principal Lesa Bodnar received a key to the village on Nov. 12 at the monthly meeting of Folsom's Board of Aldermen. Bodnar, second from right, is pictured on Oct. 15 when Folsom Mayor Lance Willie, center, proclaimed the day Lesa Bodnar Day in the village. Also pictured, from left, are Police Officer Paul Blair, Village Alderman George Garrett, and St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District 5 Chief David Pittman.