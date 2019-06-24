David Pittman, the chief of St. Tammany Fire Protection District 5 in the Folsom area, announced on June 18 that he will retire from the post effective Dec. 20.
Pittman joined Folsom’s volunteer fire department in 1968, two years after it was formed by a group led by his father, J. C. Pittman. The department evolved into Parish Fire District 5, and Pittman was appointed its chief in 1982.
In a letter delivered to the fire district's board of commissioners, Pittman said, “Folsom, Louisiana has been home my entire life and the people of Folsom and its surrounding areas are family to me. I have been educated here, baptized here, worked here, raised my family here and served the community here.”
In the letter, Pittman thanked district firefighters for their dedication, citizens for their support, and his wife Marlene and his sons Barrett and Jay for allowing him time to serve the community.
Bill McHugh
Slidell hosts meeting to brainstorm ideas to lure space-related jobs
The City of Slidell hosted the recent quarterly meeting of Partners for Stennis & Michoud, and Mayor Greg Cromer said he wants to host more of the gatherings in the Camellia City to potentially attract businesses that assist the space industry.
Cromer is a board member of the volunteer group that advocates for space, earth and ocean exploration. The meeting held in Slidell included a roundtable discussion on how cities can promote Stennis and Michoud and how such partnerships can increase the local workforce base and create jobs.
Cromer worked in the space industry for 30 years, so he is familiar with operations at both facilities. And since Slidell is located halfway between them, he said it makes sense for the city, Stennis and Michoud to reinvigorate communications.
“We want to promote them and have them promote us as a place to put a business or a place to live,” Cromer said. “We want to promote industry in the region. We’ve got to get those types of businesses looking at us.”
Cromer mentioned one such company, a 3D printing outfit, that recently announced it was bringing 190 jobs to Mississippi. The company helps design rockets that launch satellites.
“It’s pretty cool technology they’re developing there at Stennis,” Cromer said. “Any of their suppliers could be in Louisiana or Mississippi, can be offsite. Anybody who would sell them software, tooling...You name it. That’s what we’re looking for.”
Cromer said more than 60 people attended the meeting held at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium.
Andrew Canulette
Road construction updates
There will be alternating single lane closures on U.S. 190, between I-12 and the Bogue Falaya River Bridge at Claiborne Hill through July 3.
Construction will take place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily. Two lanes will remain open at all times; however, traffic will be slowed as the work progresses. There will be no vehicle restrictions, and emergency vehicles will have access.
Also, there will be nightly alternating single lane closures in eastbound and westbound lanes of I-12 between La. 59 and La. 434 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. through July 3.
Crews are milling and overlaying asphalt on the travel lanes of I-12, weather permitting. One lane will remain open at all times. There will be no vehicle restrictions, and emergency vehicles will have access. Motorists may encounter slight delays.