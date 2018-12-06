After playing for the Division I state championship last year, St. Paul’s boys basketball coach Stephen Dale knew the 2018-19 season was going to have its fair share of growing pains.
In what he called an “ugly game,” the Wolves came from behind recently to defeat South Plaquemines 61-56 at the Gene Bennett Sports Complex in Covington.
Trailing 47-43 heading into the final period, St. Paul’s (5-3) first field goal of the quarter didn’t come until the 3:48 mark. Trailing 55-51 with 2:36 remaining in the game, a bucket by Bill Leahy and two subsequent free throws, followed by another bucket, gave the Wolves the lead for good at 57-55.
Leahy finished the game with a team-high 19 points, and Isiah Phillips had 18. Truce Williams led the way for South Plaquemines with a game-high 25, and Kevin Riley had 17.
“This is about as ugly of a win as it gets,” Dale said. “South Plaquemines presented a very stiff challenge, but our kids figured out a way to execute in the fourth quarter. This team is young, and it is learning and growing. We are going to have nights like this.
“I think the important thing is that we figured out a way to win in the end. That is going to be big for us this year.”
Both teams struggled to score in the first half. Buckets by Leahy and Ben Broussard gave the Wolves a 4-0 lead to start the game, but that would be the last points the Wolves would score for nearly six minutes of the opening quarter. South Plaquemines, meanwhile, went on a 13-0 run and held a 13-4 advantage with 1:07 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Wolves went on a quick 5-0 run to open the second quarter, and a 3-pointer by Leahy cut the deficit to 15-13 with 6:38 remaining in the half. St. Paul’s cut the lead to a bucket twice more in the first half but couldn't take back the lead, and the Hurricanes took a 27-22 advantage into the halftime locker room.
St. Paul’s went on its run in the third quarter and tied the game 36-36 on a 3-pointer by Phillips with 1:57 to go, but Williams responded with a 3-pointer of his own to quickly give the lead back to South Plaquemines.