May 6
Derlon Crain: 58, 24124 Old Columbia Road, Franklinton, simple burglary.
Eugene McKnight: 59, 60035 Javery Road, Slidell, three counts of illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Joseph McMahon: 51, 18200 Derbes Drive, Covington, contempt of court, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Steven Hammond: 51, 5354 Gottschalk Road, Covington, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Vincent Nuzzo: 52, 24150 Carvist Lane, Abita Springs, disturbing the peace by appearing in intoxicated condition.
Danyel Newlin: 31, 815 Fremaux Ave., Slidell, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Shedrick Williams: 58, 1463 West 73rd Place, Chicago, Illinois, DWI third offense, improper lane use, no taillights.
Bradley Poche: 33, 309 East 34th Ave, Covington, theft under $1,000, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Ian Young: 23, 100 Fordoche Place, Mandeville, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas Only: 18, 7007 Longvue Drive, Mandeville, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cortlan Guillory: 25, 46366 Patti Road, Hammond, resisting an officer with force or violence.
Kenneth Sutton: 27, 303 East Magee St., Covington, probation violation.
Ashley Hibbs: 33, 481 Celestine St., Westwego, theft (misdemeanor), identity theft.
Acacia Magee: 27, 110 Sandra Del Mar, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
Markelle Doubelt: 23, 440 S. Military Road, Slidell, cruelty to animals.
Christopher Watson: 28, 3046 Destrehan Ave., Harvey, housed for court, contempt of court.
Dennis Schmid: 26, 140 27th St., Kenner, housed for court.
Kendrick Hookfin: 21, 207 La. 40, Independence, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug.
Joshua Sanchez: 34, 133 Brigadier Loop, Pearl River, two counts of illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug.
Donald Thompson: 57, 36240 Ellis Lane, Denham Springs, DWI fourth/subsequent offense, possession of IV drug with intent to distribute.
Carlton Walker: 36, 62346 Washington Ave., Rosalind, two counts of possession of Schedule III drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, negligent homicide, two counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, theft (felony).
La Rosa Barrios: 24, 7849 Davie Road Extension, Hollywood, Florida, fugitive.
David Faciane: 26, 7612 Sunset Ave., Panama City Beach, Florida, two counts of fugitive, parole violation.
David Martinez: 55, 1204 John D Wood Road, Franklinton, theft between $5,000 and $25,000, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Bobbie Porter: 29, 502 E. Robinson St., Hammond, second degree battery, riot, riot/punishment where as a result of any willful violation.
Joseph Anderson: 57, 1200 Eagle Lake Blvd., Slidell, contempt of court.
Michael Crisp: 49, 7344 Birdie St., Abita Springs, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Cydney Timken: 20, 200 Napoleon Ave., Slidell, resisting an officer with force or violence.
Heather Casale: 37, 36335 Eric St., Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
May 7
Marc Fortney: 47, 747 Avenue H, Bogalusa, aggravated flight from officer.
Joseph Schmidt: 60, 1522 FM 273, Bonham, Texas, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Nicholas Mamolo: 35, 2049 Black Oak Drive, Marrero, housed for court.
John Bennett: 33, 2106 Pelican St., Slidell, parole violation, contempt of court.
Jerome Davidson: 30, 2024 Robin St., Slidell, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon, contributing to the delinquency of juvenile’s commission, theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Corinn Detwiller: 29, 222 West Hickory Ave., Mandeville, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, improper lane use.
Marcus Crawford: 30, 813 Asheville Drive, Slidell, aggravated assault with firearm.
Christopher Miller: 32, 78461 Watts Road, Bush, contempt of court fugitive.
Lester Lewis: 45, 27321 U.S. 190, Lacombe, housed for court.
Flora Chavez-Zelaya: 49, 2518 17th St., Washington, maximum speed limit, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug.
Daniel Cabers: 28, 11811 Indigo Road, Silver Spring, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, resisting an officer, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, resisting an officer.
Cortlan Guillory: 25, 46366 Patti Road, Hammond resisting an officer with force or violence.
Santoris Strigus: 24579 Briar Circle, Jackson, Mississippi, DWI first offense, improper lane use, driving under suspension.
Brandon Ward: 31, 17365 Regina Coeli Road, Covington, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug.
Mary Loftus: 23, 63 Cromwell Road, Cincinnati Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug.
Eric Brumfield: 26, 1005 Popular St., Bogalusa, contempt of court.
Justice Kirksey: 17, 303 Timber Ridge Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Simon Batiste: 32, 72486 Plantation St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Nigena Wilson: 30, 2034 River Side Drive, Bogalusa, drug court sanction.
Tommy Thompson: 60, 800 Hawthorne Court, Slidell, registration of sex offenders.
Bernard Bommariot: 23, 919 West 16th Ave., Covington, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sean Morris: 46, 27051 Tag a Long Road, Lacombe, possession of Schedule II drug, falsification of drug tests, open container in motor vehicle, expired license plate.
Caleb Guy: 22, 441 Pine Cone Lane, Slidell, probation violation.
George Werner: 36, 3612 Kim St., Metairie, cyberstalking, violation of protection order.
Mathew Addison: 26, 4053 S. Dale St., Harvey, fugitive.
May 8
Adrian Preston: 37, 72302 Wilkinson St., Covington, probation violation.
Averice Craddock: 40, 811 River Oaks Drive, Covington, probation violation.
Brandi Bergeron: 28, 407 Drury Lane, Slidell, contempt of court.
Gary Dorsey: 34, 2430 Sergeant Alfred Drive, Slidell, two counts of contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Terry Garrett: 21, 1015 West 33rd Ave., Covington, resisting an officer.
Michael Chambless: 27, 43086 E. Pleasant Ridge Drive, Hammond, two counts of contempt of court.
Keith Boyd: 49, 401 Fawn Run, Pearl River, probation violation.
Sasha Sloan: 29, 23075 Lowe Davis Road, Covington, theft under $1,000, theft of goods less than $500.
Destiny Wilson: 34, 62312 Willie Mearis St., Alton, domestic abuse battery, simple battery.
Christopher Thom: 44, 320 Brown Thrasher Loop, Madisonville, probation violation.
Mariah Winston: 18, 72345 Angie St., Abita Springs, contempt of court.
Tyler Hilaman: 27, 1133 Walnut St., Slidell, theft (felony).
Nikki Myers: 28, 2101 2nd St., Slidell, three counts of possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug.
Joshua Desilva: 29, 3130 Bayou View Drive, Slidell, fugitive.
Kristen Winston: 36, 72345 Pansy St., Covington, contempt of court.
Ashton Rutherford: 32, 345 Maple Leaf Drive, Slidell, contempt of court, fugitive.
May 9
Dale Welch: 61, 16086 Bruhl Road, Folsom, contempt of court.
Verne Wiedeman: 65, 4840 Pine Drive, Slidell, fugitive, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Rodney Batiste: 37, 618 Ardesia Ally, Covington, contempt of court.
Patricia Lafleur: 42, 222 Elmwood St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, failure to stop yield.
Joshua Broussard: 35, 4528 Gary Michael Ave., Metairie, probation violation.
Orrell Felder: 33, 1203 Martin Luther King St., Hammond, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Sylvia McGuire: 62, 2109 Washington Ave., Abita Springs, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Jeannie Craig: 29, 3009 Kansas Ave., Kenner, probation violation.
Nakia Clofer: 40, 1101 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, probation violation, contempt of court.
Douglas Miller: 46, 6200 Riverside Drive, Metairie, probation violation.
Adrin Shinn: 38, 9037 Stinson Court, Mobile, fugitive.
Michelle Mullins: 39, 109 Lakeland Drive, Slidell, three counts of possession of Schedule II drug.
Michelle Cheramie: 44, 818 Kathy St., Gretna, theft (felony).
Jazmin Cruz: 31, 70454 L St., Covington, cruelty juveniles.
Leslie Piazza: 33, 514 Spanish Acres Drive, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, theft (misdemeanor).
Jacob Foreman: 25, 783 Kostmayer Ave., Slidell, drug court sanction.
May 10
James Rushing: 58, 22752 Lowe Davis Road, Covington, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, general speed law.
David Markle: 42, 112 E. Elmwood St., Shreveport, operating vehicle while intoxicated third offense, improper lane use.
Jason Mcnulty: 43, 361 Beebalm Circle, Covington, DWI fourth/subsequent offense, careless operation.
Deana Clawson: 7, 603 Caston Ave., Bogalusa, probation violation.
Deon Alexander: 59, 919 N. Florida St., Covington, contempt of court.
Cameron Milligan: 26, 2914 Camellia Drive, Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug.
Angus Williams: 23, 500 Cypress St., Slidell, second degree battery.
Jordan French: 25, 8707 Green St., New Orleans, hit and run, careless operation.
Major Taylor: 32, 1008 Walton Ave., McComb, Mississippi, fugitive.
Clemetine Chaney: 55, 1605 Harbor Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Nicholas McQueen: 18, 36105 Race Horse Road, Pearl River, cruelty to juveniles, theft under $1,000.
Christopher Chambers: 40, 30336 St. John Drive, Lacombe, fugitive, indecent behavior with a juvenile involving pornography.
Joshua Singletary: 22, 36501 Teat Blackwell Road, Pearl River, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, flight from officer, aggravated flight from officer.
Tinisha Tate: 34, 23070 Road 262, Picayune, Mississippi, cruelty to juveniles, theft under $1,000.
Caleb Smith: 19, 2954 Firetower Road, Mobile, Alabama, fugitive.
Trinity Arnold: 20, 26377 Crown Drive, Ponchatoula, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court, violation of protection order.
Joshua Bauden: 33, 930 Ave H, Westwego, fugitive, telephone communications; improper language harassment.
Daniel Cooper: 40, 1301 Foy St., Mandeville, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Elizabeth Morse: 31, 203 Oak Harbor Blvd., Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace.
Brandon Groover: 37, 1304 Buchanan St., Covington, three counts of contempt of court.
Alvin Baumer: 66, Beau Chene Marina, Mandeville, DWI first offense, ignore traffic signal.
May 11
Lester Blackledge: 42, 36151 Central Ave., Pearl River, DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle, careless operation, no safety belts, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
John Hudson: 50, 8002 Green Hills Drive, Covington, domestic abuse battery, simple battery.
Jonathan Hollier: 38, 116 Madewood Drive, Mandeville, home invasion.
David Wilson: 41, 1224 Bluewater Drive, Mandeville, contempt of court.
John Bennett: 35, 2106 Pelican St., Slidell, entry on or remaining in places on or land after being forbidden, resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer.
Taylor James: 22, 12476 Caesar Necaise Road, Picayune, Miss., DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Steven Wilson: 40, 1842 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, DWI first offense.
Jonathan Ducote: 33, 136 Stephanie St., Ville Platte, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Derrick McBrien: 19, 450 Steeple Place, Mandeville, underage DWI.
Ronald Cotton: 30, 604 N. Border Drive, Bogalusa, drug court sanction.
Darlene Foster: 52, 438 Lamarque St., Mandeville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
May 12
Mickey Jones: 57, 1331 Maris Stella, Slidell, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Resa Reardon: 46, 1044 South Walnut, Slidell, failure to dim lights, aggravated flight from officer (felony), flight from officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension.
Sheila Braun: 57, 645 Kostmayer Ave., Slidell, DWI second offense, ignore traffic signal, open container in motor vehicle.
Terrance Johnson: 33, 3904 Haas Road, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug.
Nicole Lockhart: 38, 417 Georgetown Drive, Slidell, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution or possession of legend drug without a prescription, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in presence of persons under seventeen years of age.
Devin Johnson: 30, 2002 10th St., Slidell, theft (misdemeanor), identity theft, access device fraud, bank fraud, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, disarming a peace officer including taking any law enforcement equipment.
Dara Jones: 32, 34038 Oak Lane, Pearl River, careless operation, DWI second offense, hit and run, driving under suspension.
Russ Russell: 49, 321 Blackburn Road, Hammond, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Gretchen Spence: 41, 76247 Eugene Wallace Road, Covington, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle.
Monterrio Batiste: 19, 3323 John W. Moore Ave., Mandeville, fugitive, resisting an officer.
Ira Floyd: 45, 922 Lebeau St., Arabi, DWI third offense, driving under suspension, ignore traffic signal.