Campers at Camp Covington soon will have a new pool to enjoy.
Ground was broken for a 1,200-square-foot heated and cooled aquatic addition that includes lights and a 10-foot swim out. It will range from 3- to 8-feet in depth and have a handicap lift.
The pool is the culmination of a five-year grassroots fundraising campaign by Girl Scouts Louisiana East. Volunteers in Covington and other parts of the council raised over $40,000, which was combined with a $25,000 gift from Girl Scout alum and former camp counselor Jewell Wunderlich and her husband, Richard.