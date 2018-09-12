The Folsom Board of Aldermen appointed Joyce Perkins-Davis to the village's Planning & Zoning Commission on Sept. 10.
Perkins-Davis fills the seat vacated by Leisha Cousin, who moved outside of the city limits.
Elsewhere on the agenda, aldermen accepted a proposal by Hunt, Guillot & Associates of Baton Rouge for grant writing services. The firm will earn a fee of 5 percent of the value of any grants it secures for the village.
The firm also proposed an additional fee of 6.5 percent if it is engaged to actually manage an awarded grant project, but Mayor Lance Willie said that it is unlikely the village will engage the firm for those services, since the village typically provides its own project management.
The board also authorized Willie to apply for two $25,000 grants, one to the Louisiana Government Assistance Program for renovations to Town Hall, and another to the state Community Water Enrichment Fund to establish an emergency water repair fund.
Willie said Hunt, Guillot & Associates would begin work on those applications immediately.
Near the end of the meeting, Folsom Chief of Police Beau Killingsworth announced that orders had been placed for three new police cruisers. The purchase was authorized by the board at its August meeting.
The cruisers, which will cost a total of $98,101, will replace three used vehicles donated to the village years ago by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Killingsworth said it will probably be several months before the cruisers are delivered and outfitted for the police department’s use.