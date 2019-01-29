John Botsford, a hardware engineer and simulator operator at a local training organization for riverboat pilots, has announced his candidacy for the District B seat on the Covington City Council.
Botsford is a U.S. Navy veteran who served as a signalman on the USS Fox from 1986-1990 and he completed escort missions in the Persian Gulf during that time. He attended Mesa Community College in San Diego, earned a Journeyman Carpenter degree from Associated General Contractors and worked in the telecom industry where he earned certifications from Fujitsu Training Programs.
Botsford moved to Covington in 2012 and has lived in the Savannahs neighborhood in District B since 2014. He currently serves on a City of Covington committee that was formed to help oversee potential uses for the former St. Tammany Parish Courthouse should the parish decide to sell the building, as has been speculated it might do.
Botsford also is a member of the Savannahs Homeowners Association.
His campaign platform includes continued work toward a “vibrant downtown and safe neighborhoods while solving the drainage and traffic problems.” Botsford said “smart growth and continuing to partner with the parish and the state to improve our infrastructure” are key to Covington’s success.
Botsford is married and has five children.
Jerry Coner is the incumbent councilman in District B, but he is term-limited.
Qualifying for all seven seats on the Covington City Council, as well as for mayor, begins Wednesday and will continue through Friday. The election is scheduled for March 30 and any run-offs will be held May 4.