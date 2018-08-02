The plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging John Raymond's run for a Slidell-area House seat has filed an appeal of 22nd Judicial District Judge Raymond Childress' decision to toss the suit on procedural grounds.
An attorney for Suzanne Parsons Stymiest, a registered voter in the district, said that his client has asked the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal to review the decision. The attorney, Donald Hodge, said that he has until Friday to file his arguments, and the court has until Tuesday to hold a hearing.
Stymiest alleged in the suit that Raymond, a Republican, does not live in House District 90. Raymond listed an address in Chamale Cove as his address on qualifying papers. He previously lived in Lacombe, but said following Tuesday's hearing that he moved into the district in May or June of last year.
State law requires legislative candidates to live in the districts they seek to represent for a full year before qualifying. Qualifying for the Nov. 6 election was held July 18 through 20.
Raymond is one of four candidates running for the seat left vacant by Greg Cromer, who is now mayor of Slidell. He said after the hearing that he was "a little disappointed" that he had not had the opportunity to show evidence that he does live in the district.
His attorney, Tony LeMon, had brought up four exceptions to the suit on Tuesday, including the claim that his client had not been adequately served notice of the suit, filed Friday., to the domicile listed in his qualifying documents.
Childress cited a 2014 lawsuit in Orleans Parish in which a challenge to a candidate was dismissed for that reason.
But Stymiest's attorney said that case was very different in that the defendant didn't know about the lawsuit and didn't even show up in court to defend his candidacy.
In this case, he said, Raymond was notified by the St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court's Office on Friday, the day the suit was filed, and was in court with a lawyer ready to put on his defense.