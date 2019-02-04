When U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon sentenced former north shore prosecutor Walter Reed to four years in prison in 2017 for his conviction on fraud and corruption charges, he took the unusual step of allowing Reed to remain free on bail until he exhausted his appeals.

But now U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser's office is asking Fallon to reconsider that decision and send Reed to prison now rather than allowing him to be free while he seeks a hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Reed was the district attorney in St. Tammany and Washington parishes for 30 years. He was found guilty in 2016 on 18 counts that included conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and making false statements on tax returns. His son, Steven Reed, was found guilty on three counts: conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

The motion to reconsider, filed Monday, notes that a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Reed's appeal on Nov. 5 after hearing oral arguments in May, and last month, the court rejected Reed's petition for a rehearing before the entire appeals court.

The motion seeking his immediate jailing will be considered Feb. 26.

"The circumstances and legal landscape have changed decidedly since the defendants originally sought, and the court permitted, bond pending appeal," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote in its motion.

"A unanimous panel of the 5th Circuit has heard, and rejected, their arguments. The 5th Circuit denied their request for en banc rehearing," it added.

The life of Reed's appeal now relies on the U.S. Supreme Court, the petition said, adding that "merit-based consideration by the Supreme Court is highly unlikely — 'considerably more difficult than gaining admission to Harvard.' "

In any given year, the petition notes, the Supreme Court agrees to hear from 1 percent to 6 percent of the petitions filed with it, and it would take at least a year for the defense to petition the Supreme Court, regardless of the outcome.

Reed can no longer meet the legal requirements for staying free pending appeal, the prosecution argues, including that the appeal raises a substantial question of law and that the question, if determined in favor of the defendant, would likely result in a reversal of the conviction or a new trial.

Reed's appeal is based largely on a Supreme Court ruling that involved former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, who was accused of taking gifts, trips and loans from a businessman who sought his help in dealing with state officials.

The high court reversed McDonnell's conviction on charges of "honest services" fraud — a decision that Reed's attorney, Richard Simmons, has long argued had implications for his client.

But the U.S. Attorney's Office pointed out that the 5th Circuit rejected Reed's argument and that in the time that has elapsed since Reed's appeal, the McDonnell ruling has been interpreted narrowly.

"Consequently, the defendants' continued reliance on the same argument is no longer merely aggressive, it is illogical and far-fetched," the filing said.

Simmons said he will file an opposition to the motion that was submitted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Ginsberg, who prosecuted the case.

"I still intend to go to the Supreme Court," Simmons said.