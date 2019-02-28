Boat captains and more than 400 members of the Krewe of Bilge sailed to the theme, ‘What’s on TV?’ in the floating parade Feb. 16 in Eden Isles near Slidell. Robert ‘R.J.’ Solnick reigned as King Neptune, and Karli Bayhi as Queen Neptune. Bilge was founded in 1978.
The Krewe of Perseus went to the circus on Feb. 17 in Slidell, with Jackie Beau reigning as Queen Andromeda and Tony Beau as King Perseus. The parade featured more than 40 units including floats, bands and horse groups.
"Breakfast at Tiffany's" was the theme for the Krewe of Slidellians, presented by the Slidell Women's Civic Club, on Feb. 18. Glenda Drennan reigned as queen and Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal as king over a procession that featured 21 floats and more than 300 riders.