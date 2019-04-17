HEALTHFUL EATING: Marlise Borelly will lead a free Fruit Sensation tasting mixer for children and adults from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center, 1505 N. Florida St., Suite B, Covington. For information, visit www.stph.org/ParentingCenter.
HEALTH INSURANCE COUNSELING: The Council on Aging St. Tammany and the Louisiana Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Information Program will host a series of meetings in Covington and Slidell. Counselors are Medicare-certified and able to explain original Medicare, Medicare Supplement Insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. Meetings are from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month at alternating COAST centers: in Covington, 1940 N. 10th St.; and in Slidell, 610 Cousin St. The next is April 17. For information, call COAST at (985) 892-0377 or the state Senior Health Insurance Information Program at (800) 259-5300 or www.ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.
CUDDLE BUDDIES: Carmen Fouquet will lead a Cuddle Buddies learning and support group for parents and playtime for babies 7-15 months old, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center, 1505 N. Florida St., Suite B, Covington. Participation is free for Parenting Center members; the membership fee is $125 a year. For information, visit www.stph.org/ParentingCenter.
FAMILY CPR: Basic training for infant, child and adult CPR will be the subject of class at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Magnolia Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The class, limited to 12 participants, uses mannequins and includes information on safe sleep for newborns. To register or for information, visit www.lakeviewregional.com or (985) 867-3900.
BROTHERS AND SISTERS: A sibling class will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Magnolia Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The class, limited to 12 participants, features a video and talk about what it will be like to have a new baby, a tour of the maternal child unit, how to touch/hold a new sibling and how to help parents with the new baby. Bring a baby doll or stuffed animal for practice. Parents must remain with children. To register or for information, visit www.lakeviewregional.com or (985) 867-3900.
SAFE SITTER; A two-day safe sitter program for teenagers will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday at the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center, 1505 N. Florida St., Suite B, Covington. Topics will include CPR, safety, choking rescue, online safety, child care, life and business skills along with behavior management. The class fee of $95 is nonrefundable. For information, visit www.stph.org/ParentingCenter.
CAREGIVERS WORKSHOP: The Council on Aging St. Tammany Parish caregiver support programs allow those caring for people with Alzheimer's, dementia or other age-related illnesses to share struggles and successes, guided by gerontologist Matt Estrade. The free Caregiver Support and Education group meetings are at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Covington Senior Center, 19404 N. 10th St., and at the Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St. For information, call (985) 892-0377.
HEALTHY COOKING Children and teens will learn cooking skills, knife skills and safety, food safety, proper measuring and calculations, meal planning, boiling, simmering, sautéing and baking during the Cooking Health Options and Portions program from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 24 to April 26 at the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center, 1505 N. Florida St., Suite B, Covington. Children will also learn useful nutritional information. The cost of $75 per person includes all supplies. For information, visit www.stph.org/ParentingCenter.
GRANDPARENTS COFFEE TALK: Grandparents dealing with changing expectations for raising babies and toddlers will gather from 11 a.m. to noon April 26 at the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center, 1505 N. Florida St., Suite B, Covington. To register, call (985) 898-4435.
HANDS ONLY CPR: The East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce will hold a dine and discover workshop at 11:50 a.m. April 30 at the chamber boardroom, 1808 Front St., Slidell. The interactive workshop will teach the Hands-Only CPR method and speaker Stephanie Chastain will offer information from the American Heart Association. Free for members, $10 for future members. Registration required at www.estchamber.com.
LAMAZE CLASS: Lakeview Regional Medical Center will host a class for expectant parents at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, beginning May 2 through May 23, in the Magnolia Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. Participants will learn all options for childbirth including Lamaze, breathing and relaxation techniques, medicated and natural deliveries and a unit tour given in a four-class series. Bring a blanket and 1-2 pillows for learning the breathing and relaxation techniques. The class is limited to 20 participants. For information or to register, see www.lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
LA LECHE: The La Leche League of St. Tammany, which supports mothers who are breast-feeding or considering breast-feeding, will meet from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 3 at the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center, 1505 N. Florida St., Suite B, Covington. For information, visit www.stph.org/ParentingCenter.