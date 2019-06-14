June 3
Keith Faulkner: 49, 1622 Estalote St., Harvey, DWI first offense, two headlights required, no insurance, open container in motor vehicle.
Corey Tardiff: 21, 2107 Jay St., Slidell, two counts of simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things.
Kasey Johnson: 39, Bryan Road, Slidell, two counts of distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, attempt and conspiracy.
Delisa Maddux: 58, 113 Indian Mound Lane, Slidell, DWI third offense, improper lane use.
William Williams: 60, 1120 Bayou Drive, Mandeville, theft (misdemeanor).
Jason James: 36, 120 Queen Anne Drive, Slidell, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Dylan Cain: 20, 100 A Running Deer Lane, Lafayette, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS.
Michelle Kavanaugh: 54, 805½ West Hall, Slidell, probation violation.
Stephen Comeaux: 41, 66010 Spur 41, Pearl River, probation violation.
Daisha Walker: 29, 349 Mallard Lane, Slidell, aggravated battery.
N. Mustafa-Quintana: 20, 1008 Sterling Oaks Blvd., Slidell, theft (felony).
Charles Collins: 53, 20590 Soell Drive, Covington, contempt of court.
Turquoise Gillum: 38, 325 Dover St., Slidell, attempted and conspiracy, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS.
Ernest Mclain: 40, 20181 Lamb Road, Covington, fugitive.
Tiffany Majors: 33, 1242 Bouie Road, Carriere, Miss., fugitive.
Bree Mitchell: 33, 64465 Church St., Pearl River, principal to commission of crime, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
James Livingston: 36, 39147 Craddock Lane, Pearl River, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, contempt of court.
Kearson Robertson: 26, 2130 11th St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Sydney Jeanfreau: 23, 2617 Toulouse, New Orleans, contempt of court.
June 4
Kimberly Payne: 39, 21175 Gardenia St., Covington, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Terry Lavine: 32, 725 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, resisting an officer, fugitive, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Andrew Lowery: 29, 1657 Stoneleigh Drive, Baton Rouge, probation violation.
Kailus James: 23, 5523 Pauline St., New Orleans, fugitive.
Kellie Rey: 27, 40020 Honey Island Swamp Road, Pearl River, no safety belts, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I drug.
Avonn Boutan: 37, 1143 S. Walnut St., Slidell, fugitive.
Steven Williams: 29, 312 Foxcroft St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
James Mizell: 61, 81183 SW King Road, Covington, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Tonia Ryals: 43, 107 Willow St., Picayune, Miss., failure to honor written promise to appear, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000.
Marcus Williams: 44, 27114 Whitlock Road, Folsom, fugitive.
Matthew Salas: 21, 21330 Florence Road, Mandeville, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, improper lane use.
Darrell Spell: 57, 220 E. 35th St., Covington, contempt of court.
Joshua Mcgaha: 30, 61195 N. 27th St., Lacombe, offender to notify change of address, residence or other.
Delta Fowler: 46, 68311 Second St., Pearl River, two counts of contempt of court, three counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
June 5
Andrew Graves: 18, 24315 Sunny Meadow Drive, Abita Springs, assault by drive by shooting, illegal carrying of weapons, simple criminal damage less than $1000.
Chase Lacoste: 20, 609 Tucker Ave., Jefferson, underage DWI, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, illegal window tint.
Areion Banks: 26, 1518 Hillary Drive, Slidell, theft over $25,000.
Tanya Wells: 41, 1310 Burgess, Marrero, identity theft, computer fraud.
David Cooper: 41, 18091 Million Dollar Road, Covington, hit and run, obstruction of justice, negligent injury, careless operation, improper running lights, no boat numbers, no fire extinguisher.
Lenord Green: 47, 1614 Virginia Ave., Lynn Haven, Fla., possession of Schedule IV CDS with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper display of plate.
Megan Germain: 28, 4238 Tupelo Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Riley Grisham: 24, 126 Lakeview Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Joseph Blackedge: 54, 36151 Central Ave., Pearl River, possession of Schedule II drug, improper lane use, no safety belts, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Mark Finn: 49, 71330 Finn Road, Abita Springs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS.
Dylan Slinker: 27, 14701 La. 19, French Settlement, no license no vehicle, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security.
Keith Frosch: 58, 2323 Henry Clay St., Mandeville, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Nicholas Palmisano: 38, 458 Alice St., Madisonville, fugitive.
James Fernandez: 56, 37502 Browns Village Road, Slidell, simple assault.
Danielle Roach: 34, 38178 Michelle Drive, Pearl River, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III CDS, possession of Schedule IV drug, violations of registration provisions, possession of Schedule II drug.
Brandon Talley: 44, 7811 Church Road, Folsom, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Raymond Grabert: 41, 810 Lake Arthur Court, Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Abdelhalim Bensaoul: 48, 32 Whitman Drive, Hammond, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Anita Dickinson: 38, 10027 Avenue A, Bay St., Louis, Miss., contempt of court.
Heather Rusher: 44, 2300 Cypress Ave., Gulfport, Miss., violation of protection order.
Ethan Thompson: 43, 1901 U.S. 190, Mandeville, criminal trespass.
Jesse Buras: 26, 84025 House Creek Road, Bush, fugitive, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Erin Alonzo: 22, 1728 Fourth St., New Orleans, fugitive.
Demond Covington: 31, 14 S. Acorn Court, Pearl River, violation of protection order.
Hilmon Stigler: 35, 38104 Lou Gallaway Road, Pearl River, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Mary Baham: 48, 16713 Finch Road, Franklinton, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving without headlights.
Wayne Elfer: 31, 118 North Street, Carriere, Miss., housed for marshal.
June 6
Brooke Brown: 22, 523 N. Buchanan St., Covington, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
James Montalbine: 50, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Carriere, Miss., issuing worthless checks.
Kevin Batey: 56, 402 Heather Mist Drive, Slidell, contempt of court, registration of sex offenders.
Kimberly Burris: 57, 2015 Pinecrest Ave., Covington, drug court sanction.
Andrew Morgan: 39, 811 N. Taylor St., Covington, attempted simple burglary.
Thomas Wilkes: 32, 2550 Akers Mill Road, Atlanta, Ga., DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle.
Armando Jacobs: 40, 4828 Condor St., Metairie, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use, failure to change address on driver’s license within 10 days.
Patsy Jeffcoats: 55, 4186 Dauphine Road, Slidell, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
David Robbins: 34, 19396 Slemmer Road, Covington, parole violation.
Megan Hall: 31, 81219 Bob Baxter Drive, Bush, probation violation.
Warner Henderson: 30, 330 Oriole Drive, Slidell, parole violation.
Jonathan Marino: 24, 1740 Pauline St., New Orleans, theft (felony).
Charles Stallworth: 39, 2973 Palm Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Robert Jones: 42, 1405 Cherry St., Slidell, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Joshua Pennington: 38, 4210 Ash Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Culpepper: 28, 1402 W. Causeway, Mandeville, contempt of court, unauthorized use of movable.
Ashly Kirby: 34, 108 Merganser Drive, Mandeville, theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Alex Provost: 36, 69391 LA Industrial Pit Road, Pearl River, fugitive, flight from officer, simple arson.
Gaberel Smith: 30, 2119 N. 15th St., Baton Rouge, theft of goods $500 to $1,500, theft of goods over $1,500.
Allen Henry: 32, 1212 Plum St., Bogalusa, failure to honor written promise to appear.
June 7
Shareef Cousin: 40, 1463 Hillary Drive, Slidell, illegal possession of stolen things $25,000 or greater.
Derrick Robertson: 36, 30060 Robertson Road, Franklinton, drug court sanction.
Robert Barrio: 50, 72637 S. Jenkins Road, Covington, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, cultivation of marijuana.
Shirley Rocco: 32, 50 Beech St., Bude, Miss., DWI first offense, two counts of improper lane use, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of Schedule II CDS, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Brandon Balen: 30, 1647 America St., Mandeville, contempt of court, theft under $1,000, possession of Schedule I drug, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Randy Colona: 46, 14249 Woodlands Drive, Hammond, housed for court.
Allen Gilmore: 48, 712 S. Lake Washington Court, Slidell, probation violation.
Elisa Mooney: 39, 26230 Broad Ridge, Picayune, Miss., parole violation.
Lori Faciane: 35, 3625 Peach Tree St., Slidell, parole violation.
Christopher Burns: 24, 416 Water Oak Lane, Mandeville, contempt of court, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I heroin or mixture of substance.
Amy Shaw: 41, 14249 Woodlands Drive, Hammond, probation violation.
Ronald Hicks: 29, 3 N. Acorn Court, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Larhonda Landry: 55, 128 Weatherly Court, Slidell, violations of standards for cracked or damaged windshield, failure to use turn signal, possession of Schedule II drug, issuing worthless checks, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Rodney Skaggs: 42, 6306 Tulsa Ave., Shreveport, illegal possession of stolen things.
Alison Bryant: 44, 206 E. McCormick Drive, Shreveport, theft (misdemeanor).
Patrick Trull: 50, 58289 Liberty Lane, Slidell, distribution of Schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn Reviere: 56, 61357 Shady Pine Road, Lacombe, contempt of court.
Tia Morales: 43, 22 Cabin Road, Nicholson, Miss., fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Bilquist: 51, 3512 Chalona Drive, Chalmette, contempt of court, two counts of fugitive.
Whitley Davis: 26, 2615 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Laura Troulliet: 35, 81470 Trina Lane, Covington, fugitive.
Jody Lambert: 23, 1601 Newman Road, Kentwood, housed for marshal.
June 8
Bobby Garrett: 58, 20115 La. 36, Covington, DWI fourth/subsequent offense, driving under suspension, careless operation.
Terren Deems: 33, 502 Southdown Drive, Pearl River, DWI third offense, improper lane use.
Matthew Brayton: 22, 60441 Second St., Covington, DWI first offense, failure to stop/yield, no safety belts.
Donald Carral: 26, 4738 Woodlyn Drive, Baton Rouge, DWI second offense, improper lane use, driving under suspension.
Jessica Archer: 30, 1011 Pine St., Madisonville, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Chase Irwin: 21, 764 Mandeville Drive, Mandeville, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Courtney Holmes: 32, 15455 Ronald Reagan Highway, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear, theft under $1,000.
Joseph Young: 32, 64371 La. 3081, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault.
Gregory Pichon: 32, 20121 Helenbirg Road, Covington, parole violation.
Holly Woods: 32, 135 Neptune Road, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Shawn Aubert: 23, 134 S. Cherrywood Lane, Pearl River, fugitive, possession of Schedule I drug.
Russell Ennis: 59, 1220 Girod St., Mandeville, improper lane use, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Jonathan Renard: 28, L Street, Covington, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Kyle Gainey: 33, 61471 Queen Anne Drive, Lacombe, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, violations of registration provisions, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug.
David Hebert: 27, 18182 Cusachs Drive, Covington, theft under $1,000, contempt of court.
Cody Kirsh: 23, 125 E. Forest Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Robert Bordelon: 40, 560 Brewster Road, Madisonville, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alicia Starkey: 22, 57408 Little House Road, Slidell, contempt of court.
Albert Stevenson: 22, 57408 Little House Road, Slidell, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Miranda Hennessy: 40, 2324 Huey P. Long Drive, Gretna, contempt of court.
June 9
Connor Macloud: 26, 229 Cardinal Drive, Slidell, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Adam Joiner: 35, 599 Jessica Way Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Doyle Glaze: 42, 34335 Tot Polk Road, Pearl River, hit-and-run, simple criminal damage to property, careless operation, driving under suspension, switched plates, proper equipment required on vehicles, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Paul Miazza: 18, 34 Audubon Lane, Madisonville, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones.
Joe Davis: 56, 74097 Penn Mill Road, Covington, contempt of court, fugitive.
Renard Causey: 42, 8407 La. 25, Folsom, contempt of court.
Brian Baird: 59, 306 Clover Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Samuel Musacchia: 61, 356 Argon Blvd., New Orleans, fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug.
Joshua Martin: 31, 4701 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Stephen Carter: 40, 4650 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule III CDS.
Charles Coleman: 51, 6112 W. Grenada, Bay St. Louis, fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear, issuing worthless checks.
Jason Kron: 44, 64493 Church St., Pearl River, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Heather Lafrance: 25, 5205 Jacksonville Drive, Pearlington, Miss., principal to commission of crime.
Alexander Wischmann: 24, 62819 Lopez, Slidell, aggravated second-degree battery.
Troy Price: 62, 37673 Cayo St., Slidell, two counts of contempt of court, registration of sex offenders.