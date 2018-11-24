Marching in time, playing in tune and memorizing dot sheets and visuals are not as easy as they seem, but the Slidell High marching band has made things look easy this year.
The band has entered more competitions and earned more superior ratings than at any time in recent history, which proves that all those summer and weekend practices were instrumental in the success.
This year's marching show "Mirage" is the most challenging and elaborate number the school band has performed in years. The Marching Tigers didn't win at the Showcase event, but they performed admirably, which gives dedicated members something to shoot for next year.
"When we put it on the field, we did more visuals than we’ve ever done," said Matthew Perronne, captain of the brass section.
"We wanted to go get (top scores) at Showcase. We wanted to compete with those bands that do it every year. Coming up short hurt, but it just gets me and the other band kids ready to work next year. We have a great group of musicians, and I think we’re going to continue to challenge ourselves."
Drum major Sara Ford said the year already has been a success, and that she's looking forward to adding more trophies to the school trophy case soon.
“When (senior drum major) Jeremy Bertaut and I received the first trophies of the year, I was proud to be one of 120 people in our band and (to be recognized for our hard work,)" Ford said.
The Slidell High community couldn't be more proud of the Marching Tigers and the spirit they bring to school. With parade season coming in a couple of months, there are sure to be many more memories for the band and its dedicated members.