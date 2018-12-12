Santa Claus is coming to a St. Tammany Parish Library branch near you.
Children can visit with the man in red while parents snap a photo at:
- 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lee Road Branch, 79213 La. 40. For information, call (985) 893-6284.
- 10:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
- 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
- 10:30 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
- 10:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
- 10:30 a.m. Dec.19 at the Covington Temporary Branch, 1200 Business U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 893-6280.
- 10:30 a.m. Dec. 20 at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
And Mrs. Claus will be visiting with children at 10:30 on Thursday, Dec. 20, at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
For information about library events for all ages, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events Dec. 5-12
TEEN TIME: Teens can enjoy an activity created just for them at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.; at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive; and at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470, the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Lacombe Branch at (985) 882-7858.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5-9 can practice reading aloud to trained therapy dogs at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
TEEN VOLUNTEER COUNCIL: Teens can earn service hours while guiding the library’s services for teens at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
PUZZLE TIME: Adults can improve their memory and visual-spatial reasoning while putting puzzles together at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TEEN STUDY HALL: Teens can study in a quiet space with snacks and research help from a librarian at 3 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
YOGA CLASS: Adults can learn basic yoga moves at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, and at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
CODING FOR FAMILIES: Families can play coding games like Ozobots and Go Robot mice at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Covington Temporary Branch, 1200 Business U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 893-6280.
MANDEVILLE BOOK CLUB: Members will discuss “The Essex Serpent” by Sarah Perry at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information about the club, call branch manager Jenny Mayer at (985) 626-4293.
PAPER QUILLING CLASS: Adults can create holiday decorations using paper quilling at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
CAUSEWAY BOOK CLUB: Members will celebrate the holiday with a potluck at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information about the club, call branch manager Sally McKissick at (985) 626-9779.
TUDOR CHRISTMAS: Dr. Bill Robison will talk about the ways that the Tudors celebrated Christmas with yule logs, Lords of Misrule, Boy Bishops and more at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.