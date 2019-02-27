After an almost year-long search, the St. Tammany Parish Library Board of Control named library veteran Kelly LaRocca as the system’s new director.
The board selected LaRocca unanimously in a secret ballot at its regular monthly meeting held Tuesday at the Slidell branch. She already had been serving as the system's interim director.
LaRocca succeeds Donald Westmoreland, who retired in March 2018 after serving on the library staff for almost 20 years, the last nine as the system’s chief administrator. LaRocca was hired by Westmoreland and served as his assistant director for finance and support for eight years.
LaRocca was chosen from a field of three finalists selected from 13 candidates who applied for the job. The other two finalists were Daniel Gillane, a member of the Lafayette Public Library’s support staff; and Jennifer Patterson, director of the Albemarle Regional Library in North Carolina.
"The board is very pleased with the outcome of the search, and we look forward to working with Kelly in the future,” said library board president Rebecca Taylor. “Kelly proved that she was up to the job while serving as an assistant and interim director.”
Reached for comment on Wednesday, LaRocca said, “I am very humbled and honored by the board’s unanimous decision. I feel very blessed, and I am excited about working with the board, the library staff and the public to make our library the best it can be.”
In other business, the board re-elected Taylor as its president and Mary Reneau as secretary/treasurer. Ann Shaw was elected vice-president for 2019.
The board also received the system’s preliminary 2018 financial results. The unaudited figures show an operating surplus of $379,297 after total revenues of $10,483,128 and total expenditures of $10,103,831. The system ended the year with almost $4.8 million in cash on its balance sheet.
Board members also reviewed final operating statistics for 2018, which showed that 1.1 million items were checked out by patrons. Eighty percent of the items were physical items such as books, while 20 percent were virtual items such as movies and e-books.
“People still prefer something they can hold in their hand,” LaRocca told the board.
Assistant director for public services Brent Geiger gave a progress report on the renovation of the Covington branch, which is undergoing a major overhaul at an estimated cost of $2.3 million. Geiger reported that the interior of the building has been gutted in preparation for the rebuild, which is on target for an October completion.
Finally, Shaw and fellow board member Argiro Morgan reported that the St. Tammany Parish Library Foundation’s April 17 Distinguished Speaker fundraiser will feature former U.S. Representative Bob Livingston, who will talk about life in Congress and beyond as recounted in his recently published book, “The Windmill Chaser: Triumphs and Less in American Politics.”
Details on the event will be available soon on the foundation’s website, www.sttammanylibraryfoundation.org.