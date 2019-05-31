Scams calls and emails are mere annoyances to most people, but to some older citizens, they are treacherous threats that can cause confusion and anxiety, and much worse, lead to financial ruin.
A caller may say he's a bailiff representing a relative jailed in Mexico or another foreign country. The relative needs money for bail, and the bailiff can assist with the urgent situation by brokering the money through a wire service.
Or, a voice mail details a lottery won in Jamaica or Canada. Still another, a flashing message on a computer screen warns of the computer’s impending failure without the immediate action of calling the number on the screen.
Those scenarios represent just a few of the growing number of schemes that target the elderly, costing an estimated $2.1 billion nationally, said elder abuse prevention advocate Ralph Oneal, who is based in St. Tammany Parish.
“Clearly, that number is higher since that report was based on the fact that elder abuse is reported every one in 24 cases,” Oneal said. “There is no central collection point for those cases, and it’s sad.”
Oneal is the organizer of the upcoming Gulf Coast Elder Abuse Conference, which offers education and training to professionals who work with seniors in areas such as nursing, social work, law enforcement and banking. The event will be held June 24-26 at the Harbor Center in Slidell.
Oneal said 65% of all elder abuse is financial exploitation, with family members as the most frequent offenders. Successful scams are hard to track, he said, because they don’t fall into the same category as burglary or assault, and often victims are too embarrassed to report them. The conference aims to help those who work with seniors quickly spot fraud and protect potential victims.
The trickiest scams to track are the ones that come across a computer screen or via a phone call, said technology expert Steve Bordelon.
“I have seen concrete examples of these scams, and unfortunately, by the time I get involved, a computer already has been infected with a virus or the victim has paid money to a scammer,” Bordelon said.
“There is no telling how much money gets stolen from elderly victims," added Bordelon, who has been in the technology field for 40 years.
In two recent incidents, Bordelon assisted older clients after computer scams. In one case, the victim received a message saying the computer would stop working if its owner didn't call a telephone number on the screen. The number led to a fraudulent technician who offered help for a fee. The victim gave her credit card number and ended up being charged several times to “get a problem fixed that never existed,” Bordelon said.
In another recent case, he said, a victim called a phone number from a fake website that closely resembled the company she was seeking.
“People are really taking these scams to new levels," he said.
Bordelon said that any help seniors can get in recognizing and avoiding the wide variety of scams out there is beneficial.
“When my parents were alive, one of my biggest fears about them using a computer was that they would fall for one of these schemes," he said. "You have to talk to your older parents about it the way you would talk to your kids and make sure they understand the dangers.
"Many seniors have an innate trust — getting suspicious is not in their nature. It is a conversation that needs to be had."
Oneal agreed and said scammers are getting more and more creative in their tactics. He named the Granny Bail, Phony Lottery and Roto Caller schemes as some of the most common.
In the Granny Bail scheme, a caller claims that “a grandchild” is imprisoned and needs money for immediate bail. The lottery scheme announces a winning jackpot from another country, and the winner only needs to send a small sum to pay for the processing necessary to claim the bogus winnings.
Oneal said Roto Caller, when a scammer claims to be a credit card representative and extracts valuable personal information from the victim, is particularly rampant.
“Scammers are successful not because seniors are dumb or incapable, but because they are more trusting in many cases. And also, because if these scammers lived in Hollywood, they would win Oscars for their performances,” Oneal said. “When I’m with a group of seniors, I always hear stories from someone who was scammed or knows someone who was.”
In addition to continuing education workshops, the Elder Abuse Conference will also honor those who have served as advocates in fighting elder abuse. St. Tammany Assistant District Attorney Harold Bartholomew Jr. will be among four honorees named as outstanding advocates for elders. The awards banquet will be held June 25.
Bartholomew is an expert on elder abuse and one of the leading prosecutors of elder abuse cases in St. Tammany and Washington parishes.
Bartholomew also speaks at conferences and workshops throughout the state to help participants identify elder abuse.
Registration for the Elder Abuse Conference is ongoing. The conference, which offers 48 hours of instruction, will feature the presenters from American Banking Association, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other law enforcement agencies.
Oneal also is organizing a workshop on June 27 titled “It’s Your Money — Keep It!” featuring two presenters who are active in the prevention of scams, frauds, con-games and other forms of financial abuse.
Paul Greenwood supervised the San Diego County DA’s Office Elder Abuse Protection Unit for 20 years. His presentation, called “The Top 10,” will talk about cases he has investigated and prosecuted, and will have pointers on how seniors can avoid the traps set by clever thieves.
Dominick Riley, of the office of the U.S. Postal Inspector, will provide a class on scams involving lotteries and more. Riley is assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica, where he is charged with investigating Jamaican lottery scams and other frauds that are initiated in Jamaica.
Preregistration is required by June 24 at elderabuseconference.org/senior-event or by calling (985) 377-4732.