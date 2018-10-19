Look around, Covington High students are showcasing their talents and goodwill in many places throughout the community.
Take the Covington cheerleading team, for instance. Members Brooke Rebaldo, Chloe Shoultz, Torence Sharp and Ann King volunteered recently at the annual National Alliance on Mental Illness STOPS walk. This event promotes suicide prevention and mental health.
A few days later, the school's wrestling and basketball teams partnered with the Covington Fire Department to honor first responders who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Head wrestling coach Kenny Schenck led the athletes in various physical activities, some while in full firefighter gear. Covington High School EMR teacher Meghan Houidobre, her husband, Jason Houidobre (of the Covington Fire Department,) and assistant fire Chief Steven Michelle joined the athletes.
Many students also have been recognized for their talents in recent week. Students in Shelly Hickman and Veronica Hallock’s art classes submitted work into this year’s Wild Things Youth Art Contest. Students winning awards for works that depicted Louisiana wildlife were Brittney Scioneaux, Hanna Pogue, Elizabeth Kane, Katie Haupt, Caleb McLane, Ashleigh Chatman, Kinley Glass, Jane Nelson and Ariyana Marcel.
Service is a mainstay for students in the school's athletic training program. The school has received the National Athletic Trainers Association Safe Sports School Award, which recognizes high schools that help keep young athletes safe.
Certified athletic trainer Sean McDaniel said that to win the award, a school must have a full-time trainer on campus, have proper equipment at the ready and also have adequate space to properly take care of athletes.
Covington students learning athletic training skills are Rose Janke, Erin Stafford, Abigail Anthony, Scout Cannizzaro, Camryn Riviere, Ronilyn Gonzales-Thomas, Alana Foret, Cailin Sharp, Taylor Hoskins and Marley Williams.
McDaniel’s team attends every football practice and every game the Lions play. They keep the players hydrated, take care of injured players and make sure they get back to playing condition as soon as possible.
McDaniel praised his students for their assistance in helping him assist Covington High sports teams.
“I couldn’t do it without their hard work and dedication,” he said.